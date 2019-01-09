Ludlow Falls meth dealer sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall sentenced a Ludlow Falls drug dealer to five years in prison on Wednesday.

Luke Sellman, 41, was ordered to serve five years for first-degree felony aggravated possession of methamphetamine from a 2018 grand jury indictment.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Sellman’s residence was subject to a narcotics search warrant at the same address in Ludlow Falls. Detectives recovered methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, firearms, and $2,975. As part of the indictment, Sellman forfeited the money recovered in the raid.

Sellman was represented by attorney Laura Woodruff in Wednesday’s sentencing. Woodruff requested that Sellman be rehabilitated due to his addiction to drugs, which she said had been “plaguing, most, if not all, of (Sellman’s) adult life.” Woodruff also requested Sellman be provided a report date to finalize his affairs, which Judge Wall denied.

Sellman had no comment prior to sentencing.

Miami County Prosecutor Janna Parker requested a high-end sentence based on his criminal record and his continued drug abuse during his bond. A motion to revoke bond hearing was held prior to the sentencing due to Sellman’s failure to report to pre-trial services.

“He is a frankly a nuisance to the community,” Parker said.

Parker said the victims were the community and Miami County Sheriff’s Office, who conducted another search warrant on Sellman’s home at 117 Friend St. in Ludlow Falls on Dec. 22, recovering nine grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Judge Wall noted Sellman’s lengthy criminal history, including three OVIs and two incidents of felony failure to comply with authorities.

“I see no effort to seek help for his addiction,” Wall said. Wall also suspended Sellman’s license for an additional five years on top of his lifetime suspension. Sellman was found indigent and will not have to pay the $10,000 mandatory fine for the charge. Wall also noted Sellman’s drug of choice has changed from cocaine to methamphetamine.

In the Dec. 22 raid, Sellman was charged with third-degree felony possession of methamphetamine.

Last month, Sellman was caught on Miami County Safety Building security footage dropping a bag containing a white, powdery substance during a probation appointment, according to sheriff’s office reports. The contents are still pending lab results.

Sellman will serve five years of post-release control.

Sellman was out on bond awaiting a decision regarding his withdraw plea motion, which was pending in Miami County Common Pleas Court since July 27. Judge Christopher Gee denied the motion on Dec. 28.

In previous court proceedings, Sellman entered a plea of guilty to first-degree felony possession of methamphetamine in Miami County Common Pleas Court on June 11, with defense attorney Jay Lopez as his counsel. Sellman then fired Lopez as his attorney and obtained counsel through Patrick Mulligan’s law firm, who filed the motion to withdraw plea the day before Sellman was to be sentenced on July 17.

