Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 2

THEFT: A deputy spoke to the reporting party regarding a possible theft at 1 N. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Case pending.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the the area of the 13 mile marker on the bike path in Concord Twp. in reference to a suspicious complaint. The reporting party advised while walking on January 1, 2019 he and his dog came upon a campsite in the woods of the bike path. The area was checked and an abandoned campsite was located.

LITTERING: A deputy responded to the 10000 block N. Springcreek Road, Springcreek Twp. in reference to a littering complaint. After speaking with the reporting party, he advised this is an ongoing issue and requested the incident be documented for any future incidents that may occur. This case is closed.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A deputy responded to the 3900 block of W. State Route 41, Concord Twp. in regards to a disturbance. After further investigation, a male was taken into custody on Domestic Violence, Abduction and

Disrupting Public Services. The male was transported to Miami County Jail where his custody was turned over to Correction Staff.

POSSESSION: A deputy observed the listed vehicle without a license plate light traveling west bound on Maple St in Troy. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the listed location. Upon further investigation, Nicholas Prus was cited for driving without a license plate light, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Jan. 3

PROPERTY CHECK: The reporting party called 911 and requested a phone call on the listed date and time from a deputy. After calling her, the reporting party advised they believed someone may have been inside their house in the 600 block of Swailes Road, Concord Twp. while they were gone this morning taking their son to school. She advised that they found two doors to the residence partially opened and unlocked when the returned home after 45 minutes. She advised that they are positive that this was not an over sight. She advised she checked the doors in question the night before and they were locked. There were no signs of forced entry. Nothing was nothing missing from the residence and the reporting party advised that she did not want me to respond to the residence. She only wished to report this matter for information purposes only.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to 501 East Main Street in Bradford to the old Bradford tour museum on a theft of copper complaint.

Jan. 4

OVI: A disorderly complaint of a male that appeared to be intoxicated was reported at Speedway in Tipp. City. The vehicle left before Tipp PD unit arrived. A deputy located the vehicle traveling eastbound on Main Street. The deputy followed the vehicle and observed a few marked lane violations. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Tipp Elizabeth Rd. at State Route 202 for the lane violations. After further investigation, the driver, Dalton Loughman, 21, of Troy, was arrested for OVI with a BAC of 0.189 and marked lanes.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A deputy responded to the 9700 block of N. Hetzler Road, Springcreek Twp. in reference a criminal damaging report. After further investigation, a male subject was charged with three counts of criminal trespassing and three counts of vandalism.

BURGLARY: The front door was damaged and money was taken from the Troy View Church of God in the 1700 block of N. County Road 25-A, Troy.