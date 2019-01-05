Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Jan. 2

OVI: An officer cited Kevin Cromes, 40, of Troy, with OVI and OVI refusal with a conviction within 20 years during a traffic stop at Hobart Drive and West Main Street. The officer responded to a reckless complaint and Cromes was charged then transported home.

Jan. 3

HARASSMENT: An officer cited Donna Emmons, 41, of Troy, with telecommunication harassment.

THEFT: An officer cited Chelsea Long, 26, of Troy, with theft and possession of criminal tools from an incident reported at Meijer.

VEHICLE ISSUE: An officer cited Spencer Goodrich, 26, of Troy, with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.