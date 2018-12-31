Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• YEAR END MEETING: The year-end meeting for Monroe Township, Miami County, will be at 9 a.m. in the Monroe Township meeting room 6 S. Third St., Tipp City.

• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will begin at 8 p.m. at the Tipp City Seniors Center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• NEW YEAR’S PARTY: Ring in the New Year at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy live band “Bucket List” from 8 p.m. to midnight. Snacks, party favors and a good luck meal at midnight are all included. The cost is $15 an individual or $25 per couple.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Wednesday

• VETERANS COFFEE: The monthly coffee event at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy, has been canceled for January

• REORGANIZATION: The Newton Township Trustees will hold a reorganization meeting at 10 a.m. at the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. The blood drive includes the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist to schedule an appointment at (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Come for sliders toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SHRIMP SCAMPI: Enjoy shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• FRIDAY MOVIE: Friday night movies at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center are free classic movies with free popcorn and drinks. Join others at 7:30 p.m. for “Uncle Buck,” the 1989 comedy about a bachelor who babysits his brother’s children with John Candy, Macaulay Culkin, Jean Louise Kelly.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinners are $8 and begin at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Jan. 5

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be serving roast beef sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

Jan. 6

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, open to the public, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Jan. 7

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer shredded chicken sandwiches at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CLASSIC MOVIE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie at 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday in January to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The star of the month is Doris Day. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. The series will begin with “Pillow Talk” (1959). This film is not rated and is 102 minutes long.

• EXERCISE: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 9 a.m. in January to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water will be provided. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register.

Jan. 8

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post invites their members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for an eight-week story time session at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning today at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Sessions in January will be sponsored by and feature Ms. Andi from Ready Step Dance. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

Jan. 9

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 401 W. U.S. 36, Piqua. Joe Gebhart of the OSHP will speak. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Come for sliders toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Jan. 11

• DULCIMER CONCERT: A mountain dulcimer concert with Dave Haas will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Haas is coming to us from Charleston, W.Va., to host the 2018 Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton workshop and concert weekend. He has four dulcimer CDs and seven dulcimer instruction CD/workbooks to his credit. The workshop will be held at West Charleston Church in Tipp City on Saturday, Jan. 12. Learn more about workshop registration at www.troyhayner.org/music. The concert is free.

Jan. 12

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 13

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

Jan. 14

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

Jan. 16

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will volunteer at the Bethany Center. There will be no club meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Jan. 19

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

Jan. 23

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will have a member spotlight and breakout session at noon at the Piqua Country Club. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Jan. 25

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

Jan. 26

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 29

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Purebred Coffee, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

Jan. 30

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Piqua Country Club. Vicky Knisley-Henry will speak on Safe Communities. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Feb. 1

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

Feb. 2

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 7

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are March 7, April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Feb. 9

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 10

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

Feb. 11

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

Monday

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Mondays at the Township Building.

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at the Government Center.

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Monday (January, March, May, July, September, and November) at the Tipp City Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet the first and third Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet the first and third Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet the first and third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet the fourth Monday of each month immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet the second and fourth Monday of the month at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet the second and last Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet on the third Monday at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy. (January and Feb. meetings are on 2nd Monday.)

