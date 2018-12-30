Pet of the Week

Meet Penny

Penny is a lively young girl who is looking for her forever home. She has energy to spare and loves to be around people. She is still learning the ropes and may need some help with her manners, but she is quite affectionate and eager to make people happy. Penny’s owner was unable to maintain her due to health issues, but Penny is keeping her chin up, and knows she will find her people. Come in and visit with Penny and see if she would be good fit for your and your family. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.