Community calendar

Today

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• HOTSHOTS: Turkey hotshots, green beans, salad and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $8 and start at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA NIGHT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a pizza night.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Saturday

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen.

• NEW YEAR’S PARTY: A New Year’s Eve pre-sale tickets are available to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Music by “Bucket List” begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Party favors, hats, horns and snacks, along with a good luck meal, will be served at midnight Tickets are $15 for an individual or $25 per couple.

Sunday

• BRUNCH: Brunch, including a bloody mary or mimosa, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $6 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. The menu includes scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

Monday

• YEAR END MEETING: The year-end meeting for Monroe Township, Miami County, will be at 9 a.m. in the Monroe Township meeting room 6 S. Third St., Tipp City

.

• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will begin at 8 p.m. at the Tipp City Seniors Center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• NEW YEAR’S PARTY: Ring in the New Year at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy live band “Bucket List” from 8 p.m. to midnight. Snacks, party favors and a good luck meal at midnight are all included. The cost is $15 an individual or $25 per couple.

Jan. 2

• VETERANS COFFEE: Jerry Mullins will present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect,” during the monthly veterans coffee at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Mullins was raised in Troy, graduated from Troy High School in 1979, and served in the Navy and Army from 1979-1993. He is currently employed as street foreman for the city of Troy. In addition, the ’67 Quilters will present homemade quilts to veterans and executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. The blood drive includes the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist to schedule an appointment at (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Come for sliders toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Jan. 3

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SHRIMP SCAMPI: Enjoy shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

Jan. 4

• FRIDAY MOVIE: Friday night movies at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center are free classic movies with free popcorn and drinks. Join others at 7:30 p.m. for “Uncle Buck,” the 1989 comedy about a bachelor who babysits his brother’s children with John Candy, Macaulay Culkin, Jean Louise Kelly.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinners are $8 and begin at 6 p.m.

Jan. 5

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be serving roast beef sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

Jan. 6

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, open to the public, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Jan. 7

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer shredded chicken sandwiches at 6 p.m. for $5.

Jan. 8

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post invites their members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

Jan. 9

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 401 W. U.S. 36, Piqua. Joe Gebhart of the OSHP will speak. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Come for sliders toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Jan. 11

• DULCIMER CONCERT: A mountain dulcimer concert with Dave Haas will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Haas is coming to us from Charleston, W.Va., to host the 2018 Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton workshop and concert weekend. He has four dulcimer CDs and seven dulcimer instruction CD/workbooks to his credit. The workshop will be held at West Charleston Church in Tipp City on Saturday, Jan. 12. Learn more about workshop registration at www.troyhayner.org/music. The concert is free.

Jan. 12

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 13

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

Jan. 14

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

Jan. 16

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will volunteer at the Bethany Center. There will be no club meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Jan. 19

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

Jan. 23

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will have a member spotlight and breakout session at noon at the Piqua Country Club. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Jan. 25

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

Jan. 26

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 29

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Purebred Coffee, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

Jan. 30

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Piqua Country Club. Vicky Knisley-Henry will speak on Safe Communities. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

