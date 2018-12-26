DANNY R. FRAZIER

CASSTOWN — Danny Raymond Frazier, age 37, of Casstown, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. He was born on Sept. 13, 1981, in Dayton to Vera “Geneva” (Hall) Frazier of Fortville, IN, and the late William Frazier Jr.

Danny is survived by his wife: Nikki (Jones) Frazier; one daughter: Jasmine Hayes of Casstown; one son: Jason Hodge of Fairborn; seven brothers: William Frazier III, Levi Frazier, Walter “Mose” Frazier, Tommy Frazier, Kenny Frazier, Johnny Frazier and Earl Frazier; four sisters: Amanda Cooper, Jessica Frazier, Tiara Frazier and Tahsha Dean; brother and sister: Jesse and Crystal Messaros; fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law: Kent and Cheryl Aufdemkampe and Rick and Tina Jones; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ricky and Wanda Jones, Justin Aufdemkampe, Ashley Kingery, Rodney Kingery and Darlene Kingery; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son: Dakota Frazier, and one brother: Timothy Frazier.

Danny was a graduate of Fairborn High School, an assembly worker at Sew-Eurodrive Inc. in Troy and a member of the NRA. He was very much a jokester and appreciated a good hike and relaxing in his hammock.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Johnathan Newman officiating. Friends may call on the family Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James Center – The Ohio State University, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210 or Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.