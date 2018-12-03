Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots from newborn to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FILM SERIES: Get in the holiday spirit each Monday afternoon in December at 3:30 p.m. for a Holiday Classic Double Feature Theatre at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library, Pleasant Hil. The first in the series will be “Shrek the Halls,” 21 minutes and rated TVPG as well as “Kung Fu Panda Holiday,” 21 minutes and rated TVPG. Additional double features are planned for Dec. 10 and 17. A snack is provided and the event is for all ages.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Prices are reasonable and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• BRIDGE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Bridge lessons at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer its Home school Nature Quest program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids K-3 and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages home school families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TEEN BOOKS: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join staff for a monthly Teen Book Club at 3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will choose their first book, discuss plans and eat snacks. No registration is necessary. Call the at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Upper Valley Medical Center Gift Shop will host a holiday open house in the hospital lobby from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Features will include 20 percent off all Christmas merchandise, buy one/get one 30 percent off clothing items, complimentary gift with minimum $20 purchase (while supplies last), and door prize drawings. Light refreshments will be served. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the UVMC Volunteer Auxiliary, which supports the hospital with a volunteer force, annual scholarships, and funding for special projects and equipment. For more information, call UVMC Volunteer Services at (937) 440-4995.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Ladies Euchre will follow at 1 p.m.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets the first Tuesday at 7 p.m. (except July and December) at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, call 660-3170.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Wednesday

• DESIGN WORKSHOP: The J.R. Clarke Public Library has scheduled Joanie’s Floral Designs for a workshop on winter and Christmas home decorating at 6 p.m. All participants will create two different decorative items during this session. Live greenery will be used. Call 473-2226 to reserve your space for this workshop, which for instruction and all materials is $25, payable to Joanie’s Floral. A minimum deposit of $10 must be made at sign-up to confirm your spot. This workshop will take place in the library’s downstairs Community Room. Refreshments will be served.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker, Lisa Maxson, Rolling Hills 4H camp counselor. Maxson will be speaking about area 4H camps. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• HOLIDAY SOCIAL: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, will offer “It’s a Wrap,” a holiday social from 4-6 p.m. Stop by, sample some of chef’s holiday goodies and specialty cocktails, and take home your complimentary bag full of all your gift-wrapping needs! RSVP by Dec. 1 at 440-3600.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber St., Tipp City, for this month’s dine to donate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hickory River will donate 20 percent of all sales when guests present a flier, show the flier from their smart phone, or mention Brukner Nature Center at check-out. Fliers are available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in, carry-out or drive through.

• HEALTHY LIVING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a presentation on healthy living from the Alzheimer’s Association. For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep brain and body healthy as you age. Come to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will host Josh Smith, ODOT manager/winter preparation, at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• VIGIL: Forest Hill Cemetery and Arboretum will be holding its annual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Labyrinth Garden next to the Christmas Box Angel. The service will be held in remembrance of the children who have left us too soon. Everyone who attends will be furnished with a candle to hold and anyone wishing to speak may do so. Participants are encouraged to dress warm.

• A DAY IN THE LIFE: Curious about senior living and what it’s like? Take a trip to StoryPoint from noon to 5 p.m. that will include a welcome reception, community tour and questions, culinary showcase, social games, crafts with kids, a painting class, cocktails and more. RSVP at 440-3600.

• PIQUA MEMORIAL LUNCHEON: All former employees of old Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s, located at 137 S. High St. in Covington. No reservations are needed, as participants will order from the menu. If there are questions, contact Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Piqua High School Show Choir will host its 10th annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Piqua High School commons/cafeteria. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. to preview the auction items, including over 50 assorted gift cards and 60 gift baskets, plus a raffle for an HD-TV and a $100 “cash tree.” Initial cost is $2 per paddle, and the per-item auction price ranges from 25 cents to $1, based on the value of the item. There will be an all-in paddle for purchase as well. Concessions will be available and the show choir will perform a brief intermission spot at 8 p.m.

• OPEN HOUSE: A holiday open house, hosted by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Piqua, United Way or Miami County, Piqua Arts Council and Grow Piqua Now, will be from 5-7 p.m. at The Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Fourth Floor, Piqua. Make a reservation at piquaareachamber.com.

• MARZETTI: Johnny Marzetti, garlic bread and a salad will be offered for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be bingo.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: A chicken fry dinner will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. The dinner will include French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 7-9 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This $8 meal comes with French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer smoked pork chops.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Dec. 8

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Children’s Services Board will meet at 9 a.m. at the children’s services offices, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy.

• WINTER PARTY FOR THE WILDLIFE: Join Brukner Nature Center for their annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. BNC’s 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so come celebrate the season with wildlife friends! From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission is a gift from BNC’s wish list for the ambassadors! Check out the wish list at bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

• COMMUNITY CONCERT: Piqua Arts Council will host a free community concert celebrating the sounds of the holiday season at 3 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 High St. in downtown Piqua, after the Downtown Holiday Parade. There will be performances by several artists including Mystic Winds, a woodwind trio; Quintessential Winds, a wind quintet; and guitarist John Simon. A reception will be held afterward with cookies and punch.

• PARTY FOR WILDLIFE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for the annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. The 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so join others as they celebrate the season with our wildlife friends! From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with the wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission to the event is a gift from the wish list just for the ambassadors, which is available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

• WOMEN’S CONNECTION: Reservations are due today for the December meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection meeting from noon to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Troy Country Club. “Encouraging Cards” is the theme, and the speaker will be Lynne Jordan of Valparaiso, Ind. The luncheon is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Pat at 552-9827. For a complimentary nursery, call Diana at 667-2376.

• DADDY AND ME: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Daddy and Me” program from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Children ages 3 to 12 years and dad, grandpa or other adult are invited to join a park district naturalist to make cards and gifts for someone special. Bring your enthusiasm and sense of fun for this annual tradition. Supplies are provided as wells as hot chocolate and cookies. Please register for this event so enough materials can be purchased. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will host a holiday season community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• GINGERBREAD HOUSE: Come make a gingerbread house dring the Fourth annual Gingerbread House event at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will have all of the supplies so that participants can drop in anytime. This family fun event is for all ages. No registration is required. To register, call 676-2731 or visit tmcpl.org.

• COMMUNITY PARTY: The Milton-Union Public Library will be sugar-coated and extra fun from 2-4:30 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause, enjoy music by Eric Loy, and enjoy holiday treats in the candy-themed wonderland. No registration is necessary, and the entire family is invited. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• CHRISTMAS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an adult Christmas party with the band Hidden Asset.

Dec. 9

• SOULFUL SOUNDS: The Dianne Coble Ensemble, a large vocal ensemble, will fill the Hayner Ballroom with the “Soulful Sounds of Christmas,” at 2 p.m. Since 2012, they have been sharing their message under the direction of Troy High School alumna Dianne (Hughes) Coble. This 12-plus member choir will be singing their holiday favorites with characteristic soulful rhythm and enthusiasm. Expect to hear your favorite hymns and carols. The event is free and open to the public.

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Breakfast is offered from 8-11 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 10

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Enjoy your choice of a potato bar or a salad bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The price is S6 for both, or $3.50 for one. Enjoy beginning at 6 p.m.

• BRIDGE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Bridge lessons at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Dec. 11

• CHRISTMAS DINNER: A Christmas dinner will be offered at noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• JAR CRAFT: Still scrambling for a perfect holiday gift — how about a jar full of chocolate chip cookies mix. Join others at 6:30 p.m. to make Cookies in a Jar at the Troy- Miami County Public Library. Create the ingredients for a tasty batch of cookies in a mason jar. All supplies will be provided. This craft program is for adults only. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Dec. 12

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host the Troy High School “Troy Tones” show choir as they perform their Christmas program. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have a member spotlight and work meeting with breakout sessions led by Joe Gehart at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TWEENS: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan from 4-5 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Tweens ages 8-12 are invited to join the party. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Troy First Presbyterian Church will host a holiday season community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

