Pet of the Week

Meet Zena

Zena was picked up stray and is awaiting her owner to reclaim her at the Miami County Animal Shelter. She is a very sweet girl. She walks well on a leash, sits and loves being with people. Come in and see her today, you will fall in love. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.