Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEETING: The Miami County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will have its next quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will host a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from Community Blood Center’s fall colors of T-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• WEINER ROAST: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a weiner roast at noon at Tipp City Park, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. White elephant bidding will follow.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ART EXHIBIT: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the Western Ohio Watercolor Society’s 2018 Juried Members’ Exhibition beginning today through Nov. 25. This annual event features 60-70 works that employ numerous techniques and contain an array of subject matter. The exhibit and a reception, scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, are free and open to the public.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An annual fall rummage sale will be offered by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, household goods, and clothing will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn with Koester Pavilion and Springmeade. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This $8 meal comes with french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• BALLOON FEST: The Champaign County Balloon Fest will be offered from 4-9 p.m. and again Saturday at Grimes Field, 1636 N. Main St., Urbana. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children. The event will include a variety of music, food, contests, children’s activities and a beer garden. Balloons launch at 6 p.m. each night, with the balloon glow at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library will host a fall book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a $1 bag sale at the library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Children’s books, hard back and paperback books, CDs and DVDs will be featured. All proceeds benefit the library.

• LIFE CHAIN: The Miami County Right to Life’s Life Chain will be offered from 2-3 p.m., forming at the Miami County Courthouse and spreading out along Main Street, Troy. Join others for one hour of prayer and to show your support for the life of the unborn, the young, the disabled, the handicapped, the ill and the elderly. Look for stations along Main Street distributing signs for your use.

• FALL CELEBRATION: Johnston Farm and Indian Indian Agency will have a fall celebration from noon to 5 p.m. The event will include canal boat rides at 12:3o, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. with music and s’mores at the dock; tours of the Johnston Home from noon to 5 p.m., every half hour with games and farm-related activities; and an encampment from 12:30-5 p.m. For more information, call 773-2522.

• FALL BAZAAR: Koester Pavilion will host its annual fall bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on the Upper Valley Medical Center campus. The day’s schedule includes a special performance from 1-2:30 p.m. by Rum River Blend, a bluegrass/folk band based in Troy. All proceeds from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, call Koester Pavilion’s Activities Director Jessica Fox at 440-5170.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CANCELLED: Troy Post 43 Baseball spaghetti dinner has been canceled due to unforeseen reasons. The dinners will resume Nov. 3.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An annual fall rummage sale will be offered by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, household goods, and clothing will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

• BALLOON FEST: The Champaign County Balloon Fest will be offered from 4-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, 1636 N. Main St., Urbana. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children. The event will include a variety of music, food, contests, children’s activities and a beer garden. Balloons launch at 6 p.m., with the balloon glow at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7 will be served from 8-11 a.m. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• BLUEGRASS: A bluegrass jam session featuring Rum River Blend will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music begins about 2 p.m. and food is available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Brukner Nature Center will offer a children’s paint a portrait of a little bat event from 10 a.m. to noon on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. This opportunity is $25 per child, (grades K-eighth), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Oct. 6 by 5 p.m. (cash or check). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• FILM SERIES: Get in the Halloween spirit at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 3:30 p.m. and see “Frankenstein.” Themed snacks will be served and the event is for teens and adults. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• SEND A CARD: Overwhelmed with emails, text messages, and tweets? Ready to connect in a more meaningful and memorable way? Join others at 6:30 p.m. at the library in Pleasant Hill for an informational program “It’s Always First-Class to Send a Card!.” Olive Wagar, The Compassionate Organizer, will help you rediscover the delight of sending handwritten cards, notes, and letters. The program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information. Oct. 10

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will feature include new officer and board member induction and special membership recognition at noon at The Cornerstone Restaurant at Upper Valley Career Center, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• CAMPFIRE FUN: Bring your imaginations and celebrate fall with the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Enjoy a family story time at 6:30 p.m. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age story time. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a potato bar or salad bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $6 for both or $3.50 for one.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will host a community blood drive Monday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from Community Blood Center’s fall colors of T-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from Community Blood Center’s fall colors of T-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Tuesday

• COVERED BRIDGES: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about the “Covered Bridges of Miami County.” Douglas Christian, retired Miami County engineer, will share his knowledge of the construction and history of covered bridges in Miami County. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Exercise also will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market will hold a seasonal farmers market from 4-7 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Visit all-local vendors offering everything from frozen and canned meats, farm fresh eggs, produce, maple syrup, honey and herb and more. Samples will be available. Donations for the First Place food pantry also will be accepted during the event, including perishables, hygiene products, items for babies and monetary donations.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites their members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• FIREFIGHTER VISIT: The Tipp City Public Library will welcome Sparky the Fire Dog and firefighters from the Tipp City Fire Department for Family Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children from 3-10 years are invited to attend with a parent or grandparent to learn about fire safety in the home and ask firefighters questions about their job. Sparky will be giving the kids Sparky tattoos and stickers and posing for pictures with the children. Participants will also get to take a walk to the old fire house on Third Street, behind the library, to see some retired fire engines parked in the station. Registration is not required to participate. For more information, call the library at 667-3826.

Wednesday

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips at 6 p.m. for $2.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will host a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from Community Blood Center’s fall colors of T-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

Oct. 11

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• POST CARD PROGRAM: Sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society, Joe Hammann will present a program about his extensive post card collection at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, South Garber Drive, Tipp City. He has been collecting for many years and knows what is collectible, how to display and preserve them, and how to market them. He has many that were photographed and produced by Tipp City resident Ralph Burwell. The society will have a variety of post cards for sale.

• COLLEGE FINANCING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about College Financing. Steve Temple of College Planning Advisers, LLC, will be discussing how to get you or your child into the college of their dreams without breaking the bank. Tips and tricks to make the experience as stress-free as possible will be included. No registration required.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Chicken salad croissants will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy for $5 at 6 p.m. Stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Bingo will follow. The board of trustees meeting will be held prior at 10 a.m., followed by elections at 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 12

• MOVIE: Friday night movies at the Hayner are free classic movies with free popcorn and drinks. “Play Misty for Me,” the 1971 thriller about a brief fling takes a deadly turn with Clint Eastwood, Jessica Walter, Donna Mills, will be offered at 7:30 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will then be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• HAM: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, veggie and dessert for $8 will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will have its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Stop in for holiday decorations, toys, games, clothes, books, household and specialty items and lots of miscellaneous. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. All proceeds go to Relay for Life.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/10/web1_Vallieu-Melody-2.jpg