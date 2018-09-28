Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• FAMILY NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m. for $8 and $9. Frog legs will be $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Versailles Health Care Lunch and Learn will follow with a celebration for September birthdays.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110 or Deb Keppel at 901-4461.

• DINNER: Fish, sausage, kraut, fries and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• MOVIE NIGHT: A pizza and movie night will begin at 6 p.m. at the YMCA Piqua Branch Youth Center. Any area youth ages 13 and up can enjoy free pizza and snacks and watch “Ready Player One,” which is PG13.

• CRUISE-IN: A Mum Festival Cruise-in at the Tipp City Eagles Beer Garden Tent will be held at the corner of First and Main streets across from the Tipp City Eagles. Cruise-in, games of chance, raffling a 50-in TV, beer and wine, will be offered from noon until 10 p.m. The Band Desert Star will be playing from 5-9 p.m. There will be pizza sold outside. For more information, contact the club at (937) 667-2753.

Saturday

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the main trail head. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TEEN ART: Youth 12 and up are invited to play with all sorts of craft mediums and make art from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. No registration necessary. All supplies provided, as well as light refreshments. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CONCERT: Guy Davis will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Davis first learned about the blues from his Georgia-born grandparents whose stories made an impression on him in his youth. He taught himself to play the guitar and banjo and used the unique opportunities afforded him by his famous movie-star parents (Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis) to develop his perspective and sound. The concert is free and open to the public.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• BAND PERFORMANCE: The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform in the Tipp City Community Park at noon as part of the Tipp Mum Festival. Seating is available on bleachers near the stage on the park grounds located just north of Parkwood and North Third streets in Tipp City. The one-hour concert will celebrate the mum festival’s 60th anniversary. For more information, call 335-1178.

• POT PIE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer chicken pot pie (dumplings) with mashed potatoes and green beans for $8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• BEER GARDEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, in conjunction with the Mum Festival, will host a beer garden (open to the public) along with food and other drinks, from noon to 8 p.m. Karaoke will also be held inside the post from 7 p.m. to closing.

• MUSEUM APPOINTMENTS: The Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum will be open by appointment only due to manning the organization’s booth at the park during the Mum Festival. Members encourage local residents to bring in out-of-town guests. To make an appointment, call Gordon at 698-3051 or Susie at 698-6798. The booth in the park will again have a board of old and unusual items for you to identify.

• SHOOTOUT BENEFIT: The Warrior Connection organization will host its first “Aim to Zero” shoot out event at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Piqua Fish and Game. This event is open to shooters of all abilities, ages 7 and up. TWC will have firearms instructors and safety officials on hand at all times. Registration is $55 per person. Registration fee includes all range fees, ammunition, targets, a custom TWC T-shirt and raffle tickets for event prizes. Proceeds from the fundraiser will pay for retreats for veterans struggling with PTSD (post-traumatic stress) or MST (military sexual trauma). For more information, visit www.warriorconnection.org. or email Aaron Phillips at aaron@warriorconnection.org.

• BEER GARDEN: Tipp City Eagles beer garden tent will be at the corner of First and Main streets across from the Tipp City Eagles from noon until 6 p.m. They will be serving sloppy joes, beer, wine, games of chance and raffling a 50-inch TV. From 5-7 p.m. there will be broasted chicken dinners inside the club. Dinner includes half broasted chicken, steak fries, coleslaw and roll. For more information, contact the club at (937) 667-2753.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a full breakfast, open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7 and children 10 and under $3. The beer garden with food available for purchase will again be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Monday

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: The topic will be “Legal and Financial Planning,” from 6-7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Make a reservation to (800) 272-3900.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Chicken salad croissants with chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 per serving starting at 6 p.m.

• LEGO: Join staff at the library at 6:30 p.m. for LEGOs Galore. Bring your imagination and enthusiasm for building. The library will provide the LEGOs and some ideas as well. No registration is required. For ages 5 and up. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CLASS LUNCH: The 1953 class of Piqua Catholic will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• MOM & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots from newborn to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FILM SERIES: Get in the Halloween spirit with “Dracula” at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 3:30 p.m. and re-visit creepy classics. Themed snacks will be served and the event is for teens and adults. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Honey Creek Preserve, 4536 State Route 202, Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer its Home school Nature Quest program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids kindergarten through third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Exercise also will be offered.

Wednesday

• VETERANS COFFEE: Women Veterans Book Talk by Cassie Barlow, former base commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will present “Saluting Our Grandmas: Women of WWII,” during the veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The presentation highlights women’s contributions during World War II as well as highlights of Dayton history during the war years. In addition, Cassie’s book details women’s contributions in the military throughout US history. She will sign copies of her unique book. The ‘67 Quilters will present handmade quilts to veterans in recognition of their service. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s vision and plans. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will feature “The Clubhouse,” with Cheryl Bender at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be given by Edison State Community College nursing students. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEETING: The Miami County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will have its next quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will host a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from Community Blood Center’s fall colors of T-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Oct. 5

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ART EXHIBIT: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the Western Ohio Watercolor Society’s 2018 Juried Members’ Exhibition beginning today through Nov. 25. This annual event features 60-70 works that employ numerous techniques and contain an array of subject matter. The exhibit and a reception, scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, are free and open to the public.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An annual fall rummage sale will be offered by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, household goods, and clothing will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn with Koester Pavilion and Springmeade. Call 778-5247 for more information.

Oct. 6

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library will host a fall book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a $1 bag sale at the library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Children’s books, hard back and paperback books, CDs and DVDs will be featured. All proceeds benefit the library.

• LIFE CHAIN: The Miami County Right to Life’s Life Chain will be offered from 2-3 p.m., forming at the Miami County Courthouse and spreading out along Main Street, Troy. Join others for one hour of prayer and to show your support for the life of the unborn, the young, the disabled, the handicapped, the ill and the elderly. Look for stations along Main Street distributing signs for your use.

• FALL BAZAAR: Koester Pavilion will host its annual fall bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on the Upper Valley Medical Center campus. The day’s schedule includes a special performance from 1-2:30 p.m. by Rum River Blend, a bluegrass/folk band based in Troy. All proceeds from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, call Koester Pavilion’s Activities Director Jessica Fox at 440-5170.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An annual fall rummage sale will be offered by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, household goods, and clothing will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

Oct. 8

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Brukner Nature Center will offer a children’s paint a portrait of a little bat event from 10 a.m. to noon on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. This opportunity is $25 per child, (grades K-eighth), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Oct. 6 by 5 p.m. (cash or check). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• FILM SERIES: Get in the Halloween spirit at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 3:30 p.m. and see “Frankenstein.” Themed snacks will be served and the event is for teens and adults. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• SEND A CARD: Overwhelmed with emails, text messages, and tweets? Ready to connect in a more meaningful and memorable way? Join others at 6:30 p.m. at the library in Pleasant Hill for an informational program “It’s Always First-Class to Send a Card!.” Olive Wagar, The Compassionate Organizer, will help you rediscover the delight of sending handwritten cards, notes, and letters. The program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information. Oct. 10

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will feature include new officer and board member induction and special membership recognition at noon at The Cornerstone Restaurant at Upper Valley Career Center, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• CAMPFIRE FUN: Bring your imaginations and celebrate fall with the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Enjoy a family story time at 6:30 p.m. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age storytime. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Oct. 9

• COVERED BRIDGES: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about the “Covered Bridges of Miami County.” Douglas Christian, retired Miami County engineer, will share his knowledge of the construction and history of covered bridges in Miami County. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Exercise also will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market will hold a seasonal farmers market from 4-7 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Visit all-local vendors offering everything from frozen and canned meats, farm fresh eggs, produce, maple syrup, honey and herb and more. Samples will be available. Donations for the First Place food pantry also will be accepted during the event, including perishables, hygiene products, items for babies and monetary donations.

