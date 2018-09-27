Davidson receives ‘Guardian of Small Business’ award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Warren Davidson, 8th Congressional District, recently was recognized by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) for consistently supporting small business issues.

“My experiences as a small business owner and manufacturer have been instrumental in my support for pro-growth policies that will help job creators in Ohio and across the country thrive, Davidson said. “Reforming our tax code, developing our workforce, and fighting for free trade are real-time examples of small business policies that are helping to spur growth on Main Street today. I appreciate the NFIB for recognizing me with this award.”

“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is presented to Members of Congress who truly vote as champions of small business,” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan. “Those who earn this recognition in the House of Representatives have been staunch supporters on the issues that are crucial to the success of small business, like tax cuts, regulatory reform, and lower healthcare costs. They are the representatives small business owners can count on as advocates in Washington, and we’re proud to award these lawmakers the recognition they they earned for the 115th Congress.”

This year Davidson scored 100 percent on the NFIB’s rating scale — tied for highest score in the Ohio delegation. The NFIB’s Guardian of Small Business Award is reserved for lawmakers who vote consistently with small business on the key issues identified by small business owners. Those who voted with small business on key issues 70 percent or more of the time during the 115th Congress earn the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award.

See NFIB’s full scorecard here: https://www.nfib.com/advocacy/how-congress-voted/