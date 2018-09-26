Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will feature ReFlektion (Justin and Jared Younce) at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host their annual picnic at Troy City Park at 5:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Sliders with toppings and chips are available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $2 for two sliders, starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A purse bingo benefit for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. The event will be held in the Center Conference and Banquet Hall located off the food court. Tickets for the event are limited and cost $25, or $30 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, and For All Seasons, 2 W. Main St., Troy. Tickets are also available online at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org. Each ticket holder will receive a small Vera Bradley gift. During bingo, more than 20 prizes will be awarded. The event also includes a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle and refreshments. Only 175 tickets will be sold. In case of a sold-out event, reserved tickets not paid for by 6 p.m. the evening of the event may be sold. Those with questions can contact Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at 335-5191.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon with bingo at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Tipp Steppers line dance.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Anyone who would like to donate items that are in good repair or working order (clothing, TVs and car seats cannot be accepted ) may bring them to the church on Sunday, Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25 from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110 or Deb Keppel at 901-4461.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH & LEARN: The Cigar Rollers of Old Key West will be the topic of a Sinclair College Long Life Learning Lunch & Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Storypoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. To make a reservation, call 541-5182.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 is offering taco salads at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• FAMILY NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m. for $8 and $9. Frog legs will be $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Versailles Health Care Lunch and Learn will follow with a celebration for September birthdays.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110 or Deb Keppel at 901-4461.

• DINNER: Fish, sausage, kraut, fries and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• MOVIE NIGHT: A pizza and movie night will begin at 6 p.m. at the YMCA Piqua Branch Youth Center. Any area youth ages 13 and up can enjoy free pizza and snacks and watch “Ready Player One,” which is PG13.

Saturday

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the main trail head. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TEEN ART: Youth 12 and up are invited to play with all sorts of craft mediums and make art from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. No registration necessary. All supplies provided, as well as light refreshments. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CONCERT: Guy Davis will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Davis first learned about the blues from his Georgia-born grandparents whose stories made an impression on him in his youth. He taught himself to play the guitar and banjo and used the unique opportunities afforded him by his famous movie-star parents (Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis) to develop his perspective and sound. The concert is free and open to the public.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• BAND PERFORMANCE: The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform in the Tipp City Community Park at noon as part of the Tipp Mum Festival. Seating is available on bleachers near the stage on the park grounds located just north of Parkwood and North Third streets in Tipp City. The one-hour concert will celebrate the mum festival’s 60th anniversary. For more information, call 335-1178.

• POT PIE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer chicken pot pie (dumplings) with mashed potatoes and green beans for $8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• BEER GARDEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, in conjunction with the Mum Festival, will host a beer garden (open to the public) along with food and other drinks, from noon to 8 p.m. Karaoke will also be held inside the post from 7 p.m. to closing.

• MUSEUM APPOINTMENTS: The Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum will be open by appointment only due to manning the organization’s booth at the park during the Mum Festival. Members encourage local residents to bring in out-of-town guests. To make an appointment, call Gordon at 698-3051 or Susie at 698-6798. The booth in the park will again have a board of old and unusual items for you to identify.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a full breakfast, open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7 and children 10 and under $3. The beer garden with food available for purchase will again be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Monday

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: The topic will be “Legal and Financial Planning,” from 6-7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Make a reservation to (800) 272-3900.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Chicken salad croissants with chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 per serving starting at 6 p.m.

• LEGO: Join staff at the library at 6:30 p.m. for LEGOs Galore. Bring your imagination and enthusiasm for building. The library will provide the LEGOs and some ideas as well. No registration is required. For ages 5 and up. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ClASS LUNCH: The 1953 class of Piqua Catholic will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• MOM & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots from newborn to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FILM SERIES: Get in the Halloween spirit with “Dracula” at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 3:30 p.m. and re-visit creepy classics. Themed snacks will be served and the event is for teens and adults. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Honey Creek Preserve, 4536 State Route 202, Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer its Home school Nature Quest program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids kindergarten through third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Oct. 3

• VETERANS COFFEE: Women Veterans Book Talk by Cassie Barlow, former base commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will present “Saluting Our Grandmas: Women of WWII,” during the veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The presentation highlights women’s contributions during World War II as well as highlights of Dayton history during the war years. In addition, Cassie’s book details women’s contributions in the military throughout US history. She will sign copies of her unique book. The ‘67 Quilters will present handmade quilts to veterans in recognition of their service. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s vision and plans. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will feature “The Clubhouse,” with Cheryl Bender at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be given by Edison State Community College nursing students. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

Oct. 4

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEETING: The Miami County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will have its next quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will host a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can choose from Community Blood Center’s fall colors of T-shirts from earlier campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Oct. 5

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ART EXHIBIT: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the Western Ohio Watercolor Society’s 2018 Juried Members’ Exhibition beginning today through Nov. 25. This annual event features 60-70 works that employ numerous techniques and contain an array of subject matter. The exhibit and a reception, scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, are free and open to the public.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An annual fall rummage sale will be offered by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, household goods, and clothing will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

