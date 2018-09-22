Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Today

• OKTOBERFEST: The Sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. The event will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games. Bands include ReFlektion on Friday and Flashback returns on Saturday evening. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: Enjoy cabbage roll soup with rolls and dessert for $6 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the east parking lot near the red barns. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Night Songs Walk” program from 8-10 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Take a casual walk around the Reserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as the music of his Native American flute intertwines with the sounds of nature at night. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building at each event. All ages are welcome.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• POT PIE: The annual chicken pot pie supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes homemade pot pie with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The price is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and younger. Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• OKTOBERFEST: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest, will be held from 2-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua. The Lehman Limelighters will perform at 5 p.m.m followed by the band Flashback from 7-11 p.m. The event will include food, games, music, rides and more. There is no admission charge.

• KARAOKE: Come for karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• STORYBOOK PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Under One Rock” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Bring your child to the park to read a storybook along the trail. The program is designed to get children outside and connecting with nature while keeping up on their reading skills. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURALIST ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about rocks and read a storybook along the trail. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, serving from 8-11 a.m. $7 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

Monday

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: Topic will be “Communication and Behaviors,” 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Make a reservation to (800) 272-3900.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audio book. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LEGO: The monthly LEGO group will offered from 3:30-4:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers located at 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities, which may include stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200, for more information.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading is “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk,” by Ben Montgomery. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502 ext. 112 to learn more. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HARVEST TIME: Bring your imaginations and celebrate fall with the staff of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Harvest Time!, a family story time at 6:30 p.m. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age story time. Registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 8-9 a.m. at Bakehouse Bread, 317 Public Square, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• TINY TOTS: Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs and reading stories with their caregiver from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 1o a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Free blood pressure and glucose testing will be offered.

• STARGAZERS: Members of the Stillwater Stargazers from Brukner Nature Center will be at the J.R. Clarke Public Library to train our staff librarians on how to use our new telescope. The telescope can be checked out for a period of one week by any adult patron. The Stargazers also provide information and materials on the sky during specific months and dates. Call the library at 473-2226 and sign-up.

• FLOW PAINTING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Flow Painting at the Troy- Miami County Public Library. Great for beginning artists. No skill necessary, participants will be pouring treated paint onto canvas to create beautiful and colorful images. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space is limited. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HEROES LUNCH: A complimentary lunch buffet to honor local hometown heroes will be offered at StoryPoint Troy, to police, firefighters and EMTs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. To make a reservation, call 440-3600.

• BOARD MEETING: The September board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be at 5:15 p.m.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will feature ReFlektion (Justin and Jared Younce) at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host their annual picnic at Troy City Park at 5:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Sliders with toppings and chips are available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $2 for two sliders, starting at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A purse bingo benefit for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. The event will be held in the Center Conference and Banquet Hall located off the food court. Tickets for the event are limited and cost $25, or $30 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, and For All Seasons, 2 W. Main St., Troy. Tickets are also available online at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org. Each ticket holder will receive a small Vera Bradley gift. During bingo, more than 20 prizes will be awarded. The event also includes a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle and refreshments. Only 175 tickets will be sold. In case of a sold-out event, reserved tickets not paid for by 6 p.m. the evening of the event may be sold. Those with questions can contact Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at 335-5191.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon with bingo at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Tipp Steppers line dance.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Anyone who would like to donate items that are in good repair or working order (clothing, TVs and car seats cannot be accepted ) may bring them to the church on Sunday, Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25 from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110 or Deb Keppel at 901-4461.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH & LEARN: The Cigar Rollers of Old Key West will be the topic of a Sinclair College Long Life Learning Lunch & Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Storypoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. To make a reservation, call 541-5182.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 is offering taco salads at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• FAMILY NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m. for $8 and $9. Frog legs will be $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Versailles Health Care Lunch and Learn will follow with a celebration for September birthdays.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110 or Deb Keppel at 901-4461.

• DINNER: Fish, sausage, kraut, fries and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• MOVIE NIGHT: A pizza and movie night will begin at 6 p.m. at the YMCA Piqua Branch Youth Center. Any area youth ages 13 and up can enjoy free pizza and snacks and watch “Ready Player One,” which is PG13.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Sept. 29

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the main trail head. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TEEN ART: Youth 12 and up are invited to play with all sorts of craft mediums and make art from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. No registration necessary. All supplies provided, as well as light refreshments. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CONCERT: Guy Davis will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Davis first learned about the blues from his Georgia-born grandparents whose stories made an impression on him in his youth. He taught himself to play the guitar and banjo and used the unique opportunities afforded him by his famous movie-star parents (Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis) to develop his perspective and sound. The concert is free and open to the public.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• BAND PERFORMANCE: The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform in the Tipp City Community Park at noon as part of the Tipp Mum Festival. Seating is available on bleachers near the stage on the park grounds located just north of Parkwood and North Third streets in Tipp City. The one-hour concert will celebrate the mum festival’s 60th anniversary. For more information, call 335-1178.

• POT PIE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer chicken pot pie (dumplings) with mashed potatoes and green beans for $8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• BEER GARDEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, in conjunction with the Mum Festival, will host a beer garden (open to the public) along with food and other drinks, from noon to 8 p.m. Karaoke will also be held inside the post from 7 p.m. to closing.

• MUSEUM APPOINTMENTS: The Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum will be open by appointment only due to manning the organization’s booth at the park during the Mum Festival. Members encourage local residents to bring in out-of-town guests. To make an appointment, call Gordon at 698-3051 or Susie at 698-6798. The booth in the park will again have a board of old and unusual items for you to identify.

Sept. 30

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a full breakfast, open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7 and children 10 and under $3. The beer garden with food available for purchase will again be open from noon to 5 p.m.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Vallieu-Melody-12.jpg