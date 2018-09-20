Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The meeting will feature a presentation by past society trustee Rex Maggert titled “Know Your Ancestor Like Your Best Friend.” Maggert will portray his own ancestor Marion Hoover for part of the program; then he will explain how he researched Mr. Hoover’s life story. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• AUTUMN EQUINOX: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. for the annual Autumn Equinox Presentation & Exhibit featuring “Lynx Prairie — Relict of the past, hope for the future,” by Martin McAllister with the quilt art of Lisa Hoblit. Doors open at 7 p.m. for participants to enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as they enjoy the quilted works of art created by Hoblit. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by Appalachian Forests Project Manager Martin McAllister with The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, overseeing the management of the 20,000-acre Edge of Appalachia Preserve, which protects more than 100 species listed as rare or endangered. Martin is a lifelong resident of southern Ohio and is retired from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after 27 years as a naturalist, preserve manager and park manager. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the quilts, will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• HIGH NOONERS BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss “The Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. Visit the library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, to pick up a copy. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Take a step back in time and enjoy a totally ’80s movie series at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial,” that is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 55 minutes. For adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CREATE AND ANIMATE: Join staff for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4-5 p.m. Kids in grades first through fifth will explore books through stories and activities. A snack will be provided at each meeting. For more information. call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Sept. 21-22

• OKTOBERFEST: The Sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. The event will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games. Bands include ReFlektion on Friday and Flashback returns on Saturday evening. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: Enjoy cabbage roll soup with rolls and dessert for $6 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• DISCOVERY NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold a Discovery Night Hike from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185 north of Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will hold a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October. Enjoy a selection of salads, desserts and drinks provided for a small donation. Hot chicken salad also will be available, along with some new dishes. Carry-out available. The church is handicapped-accessible; please use the alley basement entrance.

• OKTOBERFEST: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest, will be held from 5-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua. ReFleKtion will perform from 7-10 p.m. The event will include food, games, music, rides and more. There is no admission charge. The event will continue from 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Dorothy Love, Brookdale luncheon will follow.

• CHILI: Chili, cornbread, salad and dessert is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. Stay and test your knowledge with trivia at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the east parking lot near the red barns. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Night Songs Walk” program on from 8-10 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Take a casual walk around the Reserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as the music of his Native American flute intertwines with the sounds of nature at night. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building at each event. All ages are welcome.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• POT PIE: The annual chicken pot pie supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes homemade pot pie with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The price is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and younger. Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• OKTOBERFEST: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest, will be held from 2-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua. The Lehman Limelighters will perform at 5 p.m.m followed by the band Flashback from 7-11 p.m. The event will include food, games, music, rides and more. There is no admission charge.

• KARAOKE: Come for karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• STORYBOOK PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Under One Rock” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Bring your child to the park to read a storybook along the trail. The program is designed to get children outside and connecting with nature while keeping up on their reading skills. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURALIST ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about rocks and read a storybook along the trail. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, serving from 8-11 a.m. $7 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

Monday

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: Topic will be “Communication and Behaviors,” 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Make a reservation to (800) 272-3900.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audio book. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LEGO: The monthly LEGO group will offered from 3:30-4:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers located at 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities, which may include stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200, for more information.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading is “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk,” by Ben Montgomery. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502 ext. 112 to learn more. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HARVEST TIME: Bring your imaginations and celebrate fall with the staff of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Harvest Time!, a family story time at 6:30 p.m. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age story time. Registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• TINY TOTS: Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs and reading stories with their caregiver from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 1o a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Free blood pressure and glucose testing will be offered.

• STARGAZERS: Members of the Stillwater Stargazers from Brukner Nature Center will be at the J.R. Clarke Public Library to train our staff librarians on how to use our new telescope. The telescope can be checked out for a period of one week by any adult patron. The Stargazers also provide information and materials on the sky during specific months and dates. Call the library at 473-2226 and sign-up.

• FLOW PAINTING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Flow Painting at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Great for beginning artists. No skill necessary, participants will be pouring treated paint onto canvas to create beautiful and colorful images. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space is limited. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HEROES LUNCH: A complimentary lunch buffet to honor local hometown heroes will be offered at StoryPoint Troy, to police, firefighters and EMTs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. To make a reservation, call 440-3600.

• BOARD MEETING: The September board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be at 5:15 p.m.

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 8-9 a.m. at Bakehouse Bread, 317 Public Square, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

Wednesday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will feature ReFlektion (Justin and Jared Younce) at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host their annual picnic at Troy City Park at 5:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Sliders with toppings and chips are available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $2 for two sliders, starting at 6 p.m.

Sept. 27

• QUARTER AUCTION: A purse bingo benefit for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. The event will be held in the Center Conference and Banquet Hall located off the food court. Tickets for the event are limited and cost $25, or $30 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, and For All Seasons, 2 W. Main St., Troy. Tickets are also available online at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org. Each ticket holder will receive a small Vera Bradley gift. During bingo, more than 20 prizes will be awarded. The event also includes a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle and refreshments. Only 175 tickets will be sold. In case of a sold-out event, reserved tickets not paid for by 6 p.m. the evening of the event may be sold. Those with questions can contact Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at 335-5191.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon with bingo at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Tipp Steppers line dance.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Anyone who would like to donate items that are in good repair or working order (clothing, TVs and car seats cannot be accepted ) may bring them to the church on Sunday, Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25 from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110 or Deb Keppel at 901-4461.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH & LEARN: The Cigar Rollers of Old Key West will be the topic of a Sinclair College Long Life Learning Lunch & Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Storypoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. To make a reservation, call 541-5182.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 is offering taco salads at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

