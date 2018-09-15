Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today-Sunday

• FLY-IN: The WACO Vintage Fly-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic WACO Field, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Events will include rides, exhibits, a parade of WACOs, candy drop, banquet and silent auction. Admission is $6 daily, $10 for a weekend pass, $3 for students daily, $6 for a student weekend pass and free for those 4 and younger. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit wacoairmuseum.org.

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Today

• BOOK SALE: Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with a bag sale the last two hours (3-5 p.m.) on Saturday. Bags will be provided. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BINGO: The A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will offer a Bingo Night at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Twenty games are 25 cents per board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions will be available. The center can be reached at (937) 368-3700.

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the third parking lot near the port-o-john. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• SIMULCAST EVENT: Best-selling author and Bible teacher Beth Moore will simulcast her September Living Proof Live event at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, along with worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell. The simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and ends at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and a lunch from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua. For information about attending, visit www.pgumc.com (under current events) or call the church office at (937) 773- 8232.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American legion Post 586.

• STAR PARTY: The Stillwater Stargazers Astronomy Club will hold a free, public star gaze at 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Piqua. Meet behind the building near the garden and follow the signs to the telescopes set up there to see the moon and planets that are visible from 8-10 p.m. that evening. This event is weather dependant. Visit www.lcctroy.com and see Upcoming Events for more information.

• CHICKEN DINNER: The American Legion Post 184, 301 W. Water St., Piqua, will have a chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m. . The dinner includes baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, roll and of a half chicken for $8.

Sunday

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its Dog Social “Summer Dog Olympics” from 1-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road east of Piqua. Participants can bring their dogs and take part in popular dog games such as water trials, high jump, broad jump, catch the ball and many more. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TRAIL RUN CHALLENGE 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at CantStopRunningCo.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• JAZZ CONCERT: Dan Jackson will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. A free will offering will be donated to muscular dystrophy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

• BAND PERFORMANCE: The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform at 4 p.m. at Piqua’s Hance Pavilion, 1300 Forest Avenue in Piqua’s Fountain Park. Hance Pavilion is a large open-air covered facility with plenty of bench-style seating, free parking, and restrooms on site. For more information, call 335-1178.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 and children 10 and under eat for $3.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s birdlife. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story ‘window on wildlife, where all levels of birders are welcome. Really good binoculars available for use.

• CONCERT: Tippecanoe Community Band, directed by Gail Ahmed, will present an end-of summer concert at 4 p.m. at Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park, 1300 Forest Ave., Piqua. Open-air, covered pavilion with plenty of seating. Featured music of award-winning composers, films, musicals. Free parking and handicapped accessible. Restrooms on site. For more information on the free event, call 335-1178.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audio book. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: Topic will be “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” 6-7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. RSVP to (800) 272-3900.

• CHEESE STEAK: Philly cheese steak with chips and a pickle is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy. (January and Feb. meetings are on 2nd Monday.)

Tuesday

• MEETING: The September board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be at 5:15 p.m.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOARD MEETING: The September board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be at 5:15 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be available from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

• BOARD MEETING: The September board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be at 5:15 p.m.

Civic agenda

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will be “Dayton Dragons Baseball,” with Tom Nichols at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) on the third Wednesday of the month (September-May). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for September is “Butterflies & Moths.”

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua, from 5- 8 p.m. Buffalo Wings & Rings will donate a percentage of your food bill when you dine-in or order carryout. No flier needed — just mention BNC when you order.

• KIWANIS: The Troy Kiwanis will meet at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• INFANTRY PROGRAM: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a program about the 147th Ohio Infantry. Guest speaker Rex Maggert will be discussing their history. Come learn how these Miami County residents served their country for 100 days in the summer of 1864 during the Civil War. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The meeting will feature a presentation by past society trustee Rex Maggert titled “Know Your Ancestor Like Your Best Friend.” Maggert will portray his own ancestor Marion Hoover for part of the program; then he will explain how he researched Mr. Hoover’s life story. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• HIGH NOONERS BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss “The Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. Visit the library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, to pick up a copy. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Take a step back in time and enjoy a totally ’80s movie series at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial,” that is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 55 minutes. For adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CREATE AND ANIMATE: Join staff for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4-5 p.m. Kids in grades first through fifth will explore books through stories and activities. A snack will be provided at each meeting. For more information. call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday-Saturday

• OKTOBERFEST: The Sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. The event will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games. Bands include ReFlektion on Friday and Flashback returns on Saturday evening. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: Enjoy cabbage roll soup with rolls and dessert for $6 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• AUTUMN EQUINOX: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. for the annual Autumn Equinox Presentation & Exhibit featuring “Lynx Prairie — Relict of the past, hope for the future,” by Martin McAllister with the quilt art of Lisa Hoblit. Doors open at 7 p.m. for participants to enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as they enjoy the quilted works of art created by Hoblit. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by Appalachian Forests Project Manager Martin McAllister with The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, overseeing the management of the 20,000-acre Edge of Appalachia Preserve, which protects more than 100 species listed as rare or endangered. Martin is a lifelong resident of southern Ohio and is retired from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after 27 years as a naturalist, preserve manager and park manager. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the quilts, will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

Friday

• DISCOVERY NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold a Discovery Night Hike from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185 north of Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will hold a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October. Enjoy a selection of salads, desserts and drinks provided for a small donation. Hot chicken salad also will be available, along with some new dishes. Carry-out available. The church is handicapped-accessible; please use the alley basement entrance.

• OKTOBERFEST: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest, will be held from 5-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua. ReFleKtion will perform from 7-10 p.m. The event will include food, games, music, rides and more. There is no admission charge. The event will continue from 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Dorothy Love, Brookdale luncheon will follow.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Sept. 22

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the east parking lot near the red barns. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Night Songs Walk” program on from 8-10 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Take a casual walk around the Reserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as the music of his Native American flute intertwines with the sounds of nature at night. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building at each event. All ages are welcome.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• POT PIE: The annual chicken pot pie supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes homemade pot pie with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The price is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and younger. Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• OKTOBERFEST: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest, will be held from 2-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua. The Lehman Limelighters will perform at 5 p.m.m followed by the band Flashback from 7-11 p.m. The event will include food, games, music, rides and more. There is no admission charge.

Sept. 23

• STORYBOOK PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Under One Rock” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Bring your child to the park to read a storybook along the trail. The program is designed to get children outside and connecting with nature while keeping up on their reading skills. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURALIST ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about rocks and read a storybook along the trail. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sept. 24

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: Topic will be “Communication and Behaviors,” 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Make a reservation to (800) 272-3900.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audio book. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LEGO: The monthly LEGO group will offered from 3:30-4:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers located at 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities, which may include stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200, for more information.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading is “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk,” by Ben Montgomery. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502 ext. 112 to learn more. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HARVEST TIME: Bring your imaginations and celebrate fall with the staff of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Harvest Time!, a family storytime at 6:30 p.m. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age storytime. Registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Sept. 25

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• TINY TOTS: Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs and reading stories with their caregiver from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 1o a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Free blood pressure and glucose testing will be offered.

• STARGAZERS: Members of the Stillwater Stargazers from Brukner Nature Center will be at the J.R. Clarke Public Library to train our staff librarians on how to use our new telescope. The telescope can be checked out for a period of one week by any adult patron. The Stargazers also provide information and materials on the sky during specific months and dates. Call the library at 473-2226 and sign-up.

• FLOW PAINTING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Flow Painting at the Troy- Miami County Public Library. Great for beginning artists. No skill necessary, participants will be pouring treated paint onto canvas to create beautiful and colorful images. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space is limited. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HEROES LUNCH: A complimentary lunch buffet to honor local hometown heroes will be offered at StoryPoint Troy, to police, firefighters and EMTs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. To make a reservation, call 440-3600.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Vallieu-Melody-8.jpg