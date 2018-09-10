Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TRAILING MOMS AND TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0-5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audio book. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. This month the group is discussing “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy” by Karen Abbott. Visit the library to pick up a copy. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOE: The Bradford Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Room 404.

• SALAD BAR: Enjoy a salad bar or a potato bar with plenty of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. The fee is $6 for both, or $3.50 for one.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• GARDEN CLUB: The Covington Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. in the Historical Meeting Room of the J.R. Clarke Public Library. New members welcome.

• TRUSTEES: The J.R. Clarke Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: Visit the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, at 6 p.m. for their Pinterest Craft of the Month and make marble paper greeting cards. Use shaving cream, acrylic paint, card stock and Popsicle sticks to design your own greeting cards. Registration required, as supplies are limited. Adults only. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs and reading stories with their caregiver from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The Miami County Public Health will be at the J.R. Clarke Public Library from 9-10:45 a.m. for blood pressure and health checks.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The club will hold a working meeting and member spotlight at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: The Tipp City Seniors will prepare and serve dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. The menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and their “Awesome Dessert Table.” Donations are $5 each or $15 for a family of three or more. Proceeds go to the seniors building fund.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available beginning at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• YOGA: A yoga class will be offered from 6:15-7:45 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Visit www.jrclarkelibrary.org for more information.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• JOURNEY TO RECOVERY: Chris Herren, a former professional basketball player, wil share his journey to find recovery, and a refocused life emphasizing sobriety, family and his mission to help others, at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy. The event is free and open to the public. The evening community program will follow presentations earlier in the day to Miami County students. The events are being sponsored by Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center and Troy City Schools.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Troy Elks will have 90 auction items, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in No. 833 ballroom, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m. Paddles are $3, with a limit of two to start; if available, more will be offered later. Vendors also will have products for sale. Pulled chicken sliders with chips and a cookie will be available for $5, with beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Miami County Family Abuse Center, Troy Elks’ standing relief committee, and the Historic Lodge repairs. For more information, contact Maggie Vance at (937) 901-8151.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Public is welcome.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon with bingo at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• LIBRARY FRIENDS PREVIEW: Get a sneak preview of the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s book sale at Members’ Night, available to New Friends’ Members only, from 4-8 p.m. Become a member that night for only $5. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GOULASH: Goulash and a salad will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m., stay awhile and play some Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at noon at China East in Piqua. Partners and friends are welcome to attend.

• CROCHET CLASS: A Community Crochet class will meet every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• TEA TIME: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer tea time at 2 p.m. Local entertainment will be part of the event, along with a variety of teas paired with appetizers.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market S., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• FAMILY NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn w/ shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new program “Trees, Leaves & Seeds” from 1-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join naturalist Raptor Rachel for an exciting adventure all about trees. Activities will include understanding how trees are used by man, identifying tree seeds, creating tree bark rubbings, and exploring the forest. Students will get to make their very own leaf collection to take home! Please dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale on Saturday.

• PORK CHOP: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a grilled pork chop dinner including baked potato, salad and dessert. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Covington Care Lunch and Learn will follow.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Sept. 14-15

• BOOK SALE: Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with a bag sale the last two hours (3-5 p.m.) on Saturday. Bags will be provided. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 14-16

• FLY-IN: The WACO Vintage Fly-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic WACO Field, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Events will include rides, exhibits, a parade of WACOs, candy drop, banquet and silent auction. Admission is $6 daily, $10 for a weekend pass, $3 for students daily, $6 for a student weekend pass and free for those 4 and younger. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit wacoairmuseum.org.

Sept. 15

• BINGO: The A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will offer a Bingo Night at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Twenty games are 25 cents per board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions will be available. The center can be reached at (937) 368-3700.

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the third parking lot near the port-o-john. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• SIMULCAST EVENT: Best-selling author and Bible teacher Beth Moore will simulcast her September Living Proof Live event at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, along with worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell. The simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and ends at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and a lunch from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua. For information about attending, visit www.pgumc.com (under current events) or call the church office at (937) 773- 8232.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American legion Post 586.

• STAR PARTY: The Stillwater Stargazers Astronomy Club will hold a free, public star gaze at 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Piqua. Meet behind the building near the garden and follow the signs to the telescopes set up there to see the moon and planets that are visible from 8-10 p.m. that evening. This event is weather dependant. Visit www.lcctroy.com and see Upcoming Events for more information.

Sept. 16

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its Dog Social “Summer Dog Olympics” from 1-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road east of Piqua. Participants can bring their dogs and take part in popular dog games such as water trials, high jump, broad jump, catch the ball and many more. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TRAIL RUN CHALLENGE 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Register online at CantStopRunningCo.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• JAZZ CONCERT: Dan Jackson will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. A free will offering will be donated to muscular dystrophy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

• BAND PERFORMANCE: The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform at 4 p.m. at Piqua’s Hance Pavilion, 1300 Forest Avenue in Piqua’s Fountain Park. Hance Pavilion is a large open-air covered facility with plenty of bench-style seating, free parking, and restrooms on site. For more information, call 335-1178.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 and children 10 and under eat for $3.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s birdlife. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story ‘window on wildlife, where all levels of birders are welcome. Really good binoculars available for use.

