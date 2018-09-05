Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will be “Harmony Systems and Service,” with Cynamyn Williams, at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis will host guest speaker, Lynae Fiamengo, with Operation Christmas Child Project.

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The monthly veterans breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, rescue squads and all those who strengthen the community will be honored for their service and love for the people they serve. The museum is two blocks west of the Public Square in Troy, second floor of the Masonic Lodge building. An elevator available.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. with toppings and chips for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will host a blood drive with new hours, a new opportunity to donate platelets and a chance to meet Dracula and see him perform with the Dayton Ballet. The Lions blood drive is with extended hours of 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St. Apheresis donations are appointment only. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Thursday

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PAINT NIGHT FUNDRAISER: Join the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, for their “You Can Do It” paint night fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $35; cost at the door is $40. For more information, call Mary at (937) 214-5562 or Carol at (937) 214-0159.

• LIBRARY MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Pick up a brochure at the front desk for information about this volunteer group.

• MEMORY MATTERS: StoryPoint Troy will present “Learning, Loving, and Living with Memory Loss,” a Memory Matters symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. Topics include dementia fundamentals, Baby Boomers as caregivers, Humor and Caregiving, and more. Speaker will be Teepa Snow, one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for anyone living with dementia. Complimentary lunch included. Free for caregivers and families. For professional or educational groups larger than five people, a $20 per person fee applies. RSVP by Aug. 31 at (937) 440-3600.

• EMPLOYEE LUNCHEON: All former Piqua Memorial Hospital Employees are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s located at 137 S. High St. in Covington. No reservations are needed as participants will order from the menu. Come and join the friendship of old friends. For more information, contact Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs, corn dogs, french fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are priced individually and begin at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

Friday

• OWLS AND HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 8-10 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Choose fish and or chicken tenders, along with French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. This will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. $8 for adults, $3 children under 10.

• COMPUTER Q&A: Do you need help with your computer or electronic device? Sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert from 9:30 a .m. to 12 p.m. Library laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call 937-698-5515 to make an appointment at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Premier Lunch and Learn will follow.

Saturday

• EAT OUT: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will eat at Hickory River in Tipp City at 4:30 p.m.

• EUCHRE PARTY: A euchre party for Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The public is welcome.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot-sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• SCHOOL REUNION: The Elizabeth Township yearly school reunion will be at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are welcome to attend. Bring a covered dish to share. Drinks will be furnished. For more information, call Janet Filbrun Knife at (937) 667-6201.

• CLASS PARTY: The Piqua Central High School Class of 1956 will gather to celebrate their 80th birthdays at 3 p.m. at 311 Drafthouse, 311. N Main Street, in Piqua.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building at each event. All ages are welcome.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Brukner Nature Center will offer an afternoon packed full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. Participants can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult and tag the adults and release them on their journey south. Free admission courtesy of Troy Noon Optimist.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• MEETING SET: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, at 10:30 a.m. The program will be on Diabetes Management given by Kristy Osting, SR Business Development, for StoryPoint. The meeting will be held in the media room on the second floor. A catered lunch will be served and reservations will be required with payment of $11 by Sept. 4 to Susan Miracle.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Sunday

• YOUTH FISHING DERBY: The VIPs will host the annual Youth Fishing Derby from 1-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 north of Covington. Head out for a chance to win a trophy in one of six different categories. Special door prizes will be awarded. Don’t forget it’s Grandparents’ Day so bring your grandchildren to this fun event. There will be a drawing for grandparents Register by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• BLUEGRASS JAM: A bluegrass jam session will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music begins about 2 p.m. and food is available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Monday

• TRAILING MOMS AND TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0-5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. This month the group is discussing “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy” by Karen Abbott. Visit the library to pick up a copy. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOE: The Bradford Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Room 404.

• SALAD BAR: Enjoy a salad bar or a potato bar with plenty of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. The fee is $6 for both, or $3.50 for one.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: Visit the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, at 6 p.m. for their Pinterest Craft of the Month and make marble paper greeting cards. Use shaving cream, acrylic paint, cardstock and Popsicle sticks to design your own greeting cards. Registration required, as supplies are limited. Adults only. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs and reading stories with their caregiver from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

Sept. 12

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The club will hold a working meeting and member spotlight at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their Committee Meetings and Board Meeting. All are welcome to attend.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: The Tipp City Seniors will prepare and serve dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. The menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and their “Awesome Dessert Table.” Donations are $5 each or $15 for a family of three or more. Proceeds go to the seniors building fund.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available beginning at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sept. 13

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Troy Elks will have 90 auction items, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in No. 833 ballroom, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m. Paddles are $3, with a limit of two to start; if available, more will be offered later. Vendors also will have products for sale. Pulled chicken sliders with chips and a cookie will be available for $5, with beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Miami County Family Abuse Center, Troy Elks’ standing relief committee, and the Historic Lodge repairs. For more information, contact Maggie Vance at (937) 901-8151.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Public is welcome.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon with bingo at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• LIBRARY FRIENDS PREVIEW: Get a sneak preview of the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s book sale at Members’ Night, available to New Friends’ Members only, from 4-8 p.m. Become a member that night for only $5. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GOULASH: Goulash and a salad will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m., stay awhile and play some Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

Sept. 14

• FAMILY NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn w/ shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new program “Trees, Leaves & Seeds” from 1-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join naturalist Raptor Rachel for an exciting adventure all about trees. Activities will include understanding how trees are used by man, identifying tree seeds, creating tree bark rubbings, and exploring the forest. Students will get to make their very own leaf collection to take home! Please dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale on Saturday.

• PORK CHOP: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a grilled pork chop dinner including baked potato, salad and dessert. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Covington Care Lunch and Learn will follow.

Sept. 14-15

• BOOK SALE: Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with a bag sale the last two hours (3-5 p.m.) on Saturday. Bags will be provided. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 14-16

• FLY-IN: The WACO Vintage Fly-In will be held at Historic WACO Field, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Events will include rides, exhibits, a parade of WACOs, candy drop, banquet and silent auction. Admission is $6 daily, $10 for a weekend pass, $3 for students daily, $6 for a student weekend pass and free for those 4 and younger. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit wacoairmuseum.org.

Sept. 15

• BINGO: The A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will offer a Bingo Night at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Twenty games are 25 cents per board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions will be available. The center can be reached at (937) 368-3700.

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the third parking lot near the port-o-john. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• SIMULCAST EVENT: Best-selling author and Bible teacher Beth Moore will simulcast her September Living Proof Live event at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, along with worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell. The simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and ends at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and a lunch from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua. For information about attending, visit www.pgumc.com (under current events) or call the church office at (937) 773- 8232.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American legion Post 586.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Vallieu-Melody.jpg