Community calendar

Today

• DEDICATION: The dedication of the state of Ohio Historical Marker for Historic Lock 12 of the Miami & Erie Canal will be at 9 a.m. at North Elm St., Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Covington Park.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City.

• AG MEETING: The 14th All Ag Meeting and Banquet will begin with voting at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include welcoming back former supervisors, trivia, prizes, food and guest speaker Steve Baker. Tickets are $1 if purchasee by Aug. 24 and $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Call 335-1471 or 335-SOIL to register.

• HOT DOGS: Enjoy a hot dog bar with chips and a pickle for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for a few games of Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and cole slaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $10.

• SWISS STEAK: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a Swiss steak dinner, including mashed potatoes, veggie and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

Saturday

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The monthly continental breakfast at the Lincoln Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will be held at 7:30 a.m., along with with prayer and fellowship.

• FUNK PARTY: Hosted by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Radio Basim, host of the WYSO (91.3 FM) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” will start the dance party at 7:30 p.m. He will also bring with him a video display of notable funk history such as “Soul Train.” There is no cover charge and no need to register. Alcohol will be sold by the glass at this event. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

• TEEN GEEK MEET: Teens 12 and up are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, from 2-4 pm.. Call the Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu is chicken dressing casserole, green beans with bacon, applesauce, cookies, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is andicapped accessible.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked to order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer Salisbury steak, macaroni and cheese and green beans for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Monday

• BAND CONCERT: The Troy Civic Band will present a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at Troy’s Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St. The Labor Day concert, titled “Lights, Camera, Action,” features music from films, Broadway and television. The band of more than 50 musicians is co-directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh of Troy. Audience members may want to bring lawn chairs or blankets; however, the concrete platforms on the grassy terraces provide plenty of seating. Parking and restrooms are handicapped-accessible. Entrance to the park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, near the bike path. Look for the music pavilion at the south end of the park. For more information about Troy Civic Band concerts, call 335-1178.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joes, chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs and reading stories with their caregiver from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Wednesday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will be “Harmony Systems and Service,” with Cynamyn Williams, at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The monthly veterans breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, rescue squads and all those who strengthen the community will be honored for their service and love for the people they serve. The museum is two blocks west of the Public Square in Troy, second floor of the Masonic Lodge building. An elevator available.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. with toppings and chips for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will host a blood drive with new hours, a new opportunity to donate platelets and a chance to meet Dracula and see him perform with the Dayton Ballet. The Lions blood drive is with extended hours of 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St. Apheresis donations are appointment only. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 6

• LIBRARY MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Pick up a brochure at the front desk for information about this volunteer group.

• MEMORY MATTERS: StoryPoint Troy will present “Learning, Loving, and Living with Memory Loss,” a Memory Matters symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. Topics include dementia fundamentals, Baby Boomers as caregivers, Humor and Caregiving, and more. Speaker will be Teepa Snow, one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for anyone living with dementia. Complimentary lunch included. Free for caregivers and families. For professional or educational groups larger than five people, a $20 per person fee applies. RSVP by Aug. 31 at (937) 440-3600.

• EMPLOYEE LUCHEON: All former Piqua Memorial Hospital Employees are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s located at 137 S. High St. in Covington. No reservations are needed as participants will order from the menu. Come and join the friendship of old friends. For more information, contact Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs, corn dogs, french fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are priced individually and begin at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Sept. 7

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Choose fish and or chicken tenders, along with French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. This will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. $8 for adults, $3 children under 10.

• COMPUTER Q&A: Do you need help with your computer or electronic device? Sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert from 9:30 a .m. to 12 p.m. Library laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call 937-698-5515 to make an appointment at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

Sept. 8

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• SCHOOL REUNION: The Elizabeth Township yearly school reunion will be at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are welcome to attend. Bring a covered dish to share. Drinks will be furnished. For more information, call Janet Filbrun Knife at (937) 667-6201.

• CLASS PARTY: The Piqua Central High School Class of 1956 will gather to celebrate their 80th birthdays at 3 p.m. at 311 Drafthouse, 311. N Main Street, in Piqua.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building at each event. All ages are welcome.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Brukner Nature Center will offer an afternoon acked full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. Participants can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult and tag the adults and release them on their journey south. Free admission courtesy of Troy Noon Optimist.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• MEETING SET: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, at 10:30 a.m. The program will be on Diabetes Management given by Kristy Osting, SR Business Development, for StoryPoint. The meeting will be held in the media room on the second floor. A catered lunch will be served and reservations will be required with payment of $11 by Sept. 4 to Susan Miracle.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Sept. 9

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Sept. 10

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women wil meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. This month the group is discussing “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy” by Karen Abbott. Visit the library to pick up a copy. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 11

• PINTEREST CRAFT: Visit the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, at 6 p.m. for their Pinterest Craft of the Month and make marble paper greeting cards. Use shaving cream, acrylic paint, cardstock and popsicle sticks to design your own greeting cards. Registration required, as supplies are limited. Adults only. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs and reading stories with their caregiver from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 12

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The club will hold a working meeting and member spotlight at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: The Tipp City Seniors will prepare and serve dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. The menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and their “Awesome Dessert Table.” Donations are $5 each or $15 for a family of three or more. Proceeds go to the seniors building fund.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 13

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• LIBRARY FRIENDS PREVIEW: Get a sneak preview of the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s book sale at Members’ Night, available to New Friends’ Members only, from 4-8 p.m. Become a member that night for only $5. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 14

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale on Saturday.

Sept. 14-15

• BOOK SALE: Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with a bag sale the last two hours (3-5 p.m.) on Saturday. Bags will be provided. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 14-16

• FLY-IN: The WACO Vintage Fly-In will be held at Historic WACO Field, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Events will include rides, exhibits, a parade of WACOs, candy drop, banquet and silent auction. Admission is $6 daily, $10 for a weekend pass, $3 for students daily, $6 for a student weekend pass and free for those 4 and younger. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit wacoairmuseum.org.

Sept. 15

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• SIMULCAST EVENT: Best-selling author and Bible teacher Beth Moore will simulcast her September Living Proof Live event at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, along with worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell. The simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and ends at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and a lunch from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua. For information about attending, visit www.pgumc.com (under current events) or call the church office at (937) 773- 8232.

Sept. 16

• JAZZ CONCERT: Dan Jackson will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. A free will offering will be donated to muscular dystrophy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

• BAND PERFORMANCE: The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform at 4 p.m. at Piqua’s Hance Pavilion, 1300 Forest Avenue in Piqua’s Fountain Park. Hance Pavilion is a large open-air covered facility with plenty of bench-style seating, free parking, and restrooms on site. For more information, call 335-1178.

Sept. 17

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: Topic will be “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” 6-7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. RSVP to (800) 272-3900.

Sept. 18

• BOARD MEETING: The September board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be at 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 19

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will be “Dayton Dragons Baseball,” with Tom Nichols at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 20

• HIGH NOONERS BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss “The Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. Visit the library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, to pick up a copy . Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 21-22

• OKTOBERFEST: The Sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. The event will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games. Bands include ReFlektion on Friday and Flashback returns on Saturday evening. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2011 p.m. Saturday.

Sept. 21

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will hold a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October. Enjoy a selection of salads, desserts and drinks provided for a small donation. Hot chicken salad also will be available, along with some new dishes. Carry-out available. The church is handicapped-accessible; please use the alley basement entrance.

Sept. 22

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building at each event. All ages are welcome.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

Sept 24

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: Topic will be “Communication and Behaviors,” 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. RSVP to (800) 272-3900.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 25

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• TINY TOTS: Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs and reading stories with their caregiver from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 26

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will feature ReFlektion (Justin and Jared Younce) at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 27

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

