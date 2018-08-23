Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TACO SALAD/EUCHRE: Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre games begin at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington city building.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City. John Sortener will play the keyboard.

• MEETING: The Southview Neighborhood Association will hold its general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mote Park Community Building on Gordon Street in Piqua. All those who live, work, or have a business in the Southview area are invited to attend, as well as any community member. Items on the agenda will include a discussion of the annual Halloween and Christmas projects. For information, call Jim Vetter at 778-1696.

Friday

• FRIDAYS ON PROUTY CONCERT: Hey There Morgan, a three-piece cover band from Dayton, will play everything from Prince to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stevie Ray Vaughan to Toto at 8:30 p.m. Presented by Troy Main Street presented in conjunction with Tour de Donut activities on the square.

• BEEF STROGANOFF: Come enjoy a beef stroganoff meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $8 and begin at 6 p.m.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow falls, will offer a Sloppy Joe sandwich, cole slaw and chips ($5 for one sandwich, $7 for two sandwiches), from 6-7:30 p.m.

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy joes and scalloped potatoes will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Mike Hild Allstate Insurance agency in Tipp City will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from noon to 3 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 22 S. Tippecanoe Drive. It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

Friday-Sunday

• IH SCOUT SHOW: The 29th annual IH Scout and all Truck Nationals 2018 willlmbe held at WACO Airfield and Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The showcase will be “Emergency!” with fire trucks, ambulance and police IH vehicles. The event will include a daily Show ‘n Shine, swap meet, guest speakers, displays and tech seminars throughout the weekend. Bi-plane rides will be available. For more information, visit wacoairmuseum.org or call 335-9226.

Saturday-Sunday

• CIVIL WAR COMPETITION: The Union Guards Company A 19th Regiment will be at the Mountaintop VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. Saturday’s competition will begin at 8 am and end at 5:30. On Sunday, there will be a musket company Match at 8:30 am Hamburgers are available on the range 11-3 pm on Saturday.

Saturday

• T-BONE STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Enjoy the music and sing your favorite song at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building, along with movies or crafts, at each event. All ages are welcome.

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Heartbeat of the Earth” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist John DeBoer and enjoy a symphony of sounds as singing wood and harmonic percussion acoustic music fill the air. Bring a blanket on which to sit. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRUISE IN: The Miami Valley Kruzers will have a cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All collector vehicles are welcome as well as tractors and stationary engines. Food concessions will be available. A garage sale also will be available and the A.B. Graham Museum will be open to visitors.

• TRANS AM NATIONALS: Old Tippecanoe will host the 22nd annual Trans Am Nationals Cruise-In from 5-9 p.m. The Saturday night cruise-in is the highlight of a three-day Trans-Am Nationals event held each year in Dayton. Along with help from Trans Am Club of America, Dayton Chapter, and the Trans Am Nationals Committee, owners of the following Firebird models are urged to enter: Sprint, H.O., Esprit, S/E, Formula, Firehawk, Trans Am, and GTA’s. The event will take place in the Old Tippecanoe Historic District in downtown Tipp City with free admission. Registration cost for car entries is $10. Registration is at Monroe Federal Bank, 24 E. Main St. from 5-7 p.m. The first 250 entries will receive dash plaques and trophies will be awarded to the winning categories. Activities until 9PM include shopping, a 50/50 raffle, trophy presentations (8:30) and a DJ providing music at Third and Main streets. For more information, call Cheryl (Trans Am Club) at (513) 202-1212 or Steve (Old Tippecanoe) at 667-3696.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Franklin Masonic Lodge 14, 107 W. Main St., Troy, will be hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and drink will be available for $7 for ages 11 years and up; $5 for ages 4-10; and free for 3 years and under.

Sunday

• BAND OF FLIGHT: The United States Air Force Band of Flight offer a concert at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater at Treasure Island Park, Troy. The concert will be by the Band of Flight, a 14-member ensemble that will provide high-energy entertainment for the whole family. From community outreach performances to high-level military functions, this group capitalizes on the synergy of two component groups, Wright Brass and Systems Go, performs everything from Bach to the Beatles and beyond. The concert will include a patriotic finale. The rain location is the Hobart Arena.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Friendly Snake” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about snakes. Meet “Checkers” a real live friendly snake! A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $7; children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audio book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

• BOE MEETING: The Milton-Union Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board conference room.

• MENU ORDERING: Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals begin at 6 p.m. for reasonable prices.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua city employees will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St. during the final week of the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer campaign. It’s a last chance to enter the drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card by registering to donate. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BOOK CLUB: Join others for a book discussion at the Troy Library at 6:30 p.m. Staff will be reading and discussing “Kitchens of the Midwest,” by J. Ryan Stradal. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• STORY TIME: Meet Troy Library staff at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers located at 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities, which may include stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200 for more information.

Tuesday

BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• LET’S MOVE: Join others at 11 a.m. for Let’s Move at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. All ages are invited to enjoy songs, stories, and rhymes. This program is designed to develop literacy skills and promote a love for reading using movement. No registration required.

Wednesday

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome guest speaker Gretchen Eckstein from the Pink Ribbon Girls. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Fried bologna and potato soup will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher during the final week of the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer campaign. It’s a last chance to enter the drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card by registering to donate. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 with toppings, and chips for $2 for two. They will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

Aug. 30

• DEDICATION: The dedication of the state of Ohio Historical Marker for Historic Lock 12 of the Miami & Erie Canal will be at 9 a.m. at North Elm St., Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Covington Park.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City.

• AG MEETING: The 14th All Ag Meeting and Banquet will begin with voting at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include welcoming back former supervisors, trivia, prizes, food and guest speaker Steve Baker. Tickets are $1 if purchasee by Aug. 24 and $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Call 335-1471 or 335-SOIL to register.

• HOT DOGS: Enjoy a hot dog bar with chips and a pickle for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for a few games of Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Aug. 31

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and cole slaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $10.

• SWISS STEAK: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a Swiss steak dinner, including mashed potatoes, veggie and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

Sept. 1

• FUNK PARTY: Hosted by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Radio Basim, host of the WYSO (91.3 FM) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” will start the dance party at 7:30 p.m. He will also bring with him a video display of notable funk history such as “Soul Train.” There is no cover charge and no need to register. Alcohol will be sold by the glass at this event. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org..

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Sept.2

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked to order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer Salisbury steak, macaroni and cheese and green beans for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3

• BAND CONCERT: The Troy Civic Band will present a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. The Labor Day concert entitled “Lights, Camera, Action” features music from favorite films and television series. The band is co-directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh of Troy. The concert venue at Troy’s Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Audience members may want to bring lawn chairs, however the concrete platforms on the grassy terraces provide plenty of seating. Parking and restrooms are handicapped accessible. Entrance to the park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, near the bike path. Look for the music pavilion at the south end of the park. For more information about Troy Civic Band concerts, call 335-1178.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe’s, chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

Sept. 5

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The monthly veterans breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, rescue squads and all those who strengthen the community will be honored for their service and love for the people they serve. The museum is two blocks west of the Public Square in Troy, second floor of the Masonic Lodge building. An elevator available.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. with toppings and chips for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sept. 6

• MEMORY MATTERS: StoryPoint Troy will present “Learning, Loving, and Living with Memory Loss,” a Memory Matters symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. Topics include dementia fundamentals, Baby Boomers as caregivers, Humor and Caregiving, and more. Speaker will be Teepa Snow, one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for anyone living with dementia. Complimentary lunch included. Free for caregivers and families. For professional or educational groups larger than five people, a $20 per person fee applies. RSVP by Aug. 31 at (937) 440-3600.

• EMPLOYEE LUCHEON: All former Piqua Memorial Hospital Employees are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s located at 137 S. High St. in Covington. No reservations are needed as participants will order from the menu. Come and join the friendship of old friends. For more information, contact Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs, corn dogs, french fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are priced individually and begin at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

