Hobart interns fabricate specially designed tables

TROY — Jordan Erickson and Joel Lloyd, summer interns and Hobart and both students in the Welding Engineering Technology program at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, have focused part of their time in Troy to help Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby counties.

In addition to their internship responsibilities, which included supporting the Hobart sales force and engineers in training events, technology presentations and customer care, Erickson and Lloyd fabricated and welded six portable steel tables for a newly established Habitat Activity Center workshop. The 5,000-square-foot space is located at the Habitat for Humanity headquarters on Race Street in Troy.

The tables, designed by the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua, will provide volunteers at the nonprofit with the space to build a variety of wood projects, such as picnic tables, chairs and porch swings. These products will be sold in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore home improvement outlet store, and proceeds will support the organization’s efforts to provide affordable and quality homes to residents in need.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of Hobart and the work of Jordan and Joel,” said Bill Horstman, executive director for Habitat for Humanity. “Having these tables as a part of our new workshop space is a crucial part of achieving our goals to fabricate our own furniture and raise funds to continue our mission.”

The tables took 60 hours to complete, and all materials were donated by Hobart. Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity finished the tables by adding wood tops and painting them.

“Hobart is proud to support organizations like Habitat for Humanity that provide vital services to area residents,” said David Knoll, vice president and general manager at Hobart. “It’s part of our legacy as a company to have active employee engagement — and in this case, intern engagement — in our community outreach and to support meaningful work that helps others in Troy and the surrounding areas.”

According to Horstman, Habitat for Humanity is still working on some details associated with the new workshop, but there are plans to involve the families served by the organization, as well as other nonprofits in the community.

Provided photo Habitat for Humanity volunteer David Kinninger works on a woodworking project at one of the newly fabricated tables built and donated by Hobart. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_Workstation-Final-6-1.jpg Provided photo Habitat for Humanity volunteer David Kinninger works on a woodworking project at one of the newly fabricated tables built and donated by Hobart.

Products support new Habitat workshop