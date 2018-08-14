Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two of John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host guest speaker Lt. Col. Kevin Wuebker from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• MEATLOAF: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Thursday

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon at the Milton-Union Public Library to discuss “Code Girls,” by Liza Mundy. Visit the library to pick up a copy today. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington city building.

• DINE TO DONATE: The Lost Creek Chrome Divas will hold a breast cancer fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the organization.

• SLOPPY JOES: Pat’s sloppy joe’s with chips and a pickle for $5 will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings begin at 6 p.m. Euchre will be offered at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City.

• BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: Students, parents, and teachers it is time to get ready to go back to school at 6 p.m. for a Back to School Bash at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. All ages can learn helpful tips, make cool back to school essentials, have some fun, and see how the library can help you be successful this school year. No registration required.

Friday

• SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND: David Payne of The New Old-Fashioned, will join the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, at 7:30 p.m. to bring three notable songwriters to the table for an evening of stories, interviews and song with Kyleen Downes, a popular soloist and Harold Hensley of The Repeating Arms, and Paige Beller, of Jasper the Colossal. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will hold a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October. Enjoy a selection of salads, desserts and drinks provided for a small donation. Hot chicken salad also will be available, along with some new dishes. Carry-out available. The church is handicapped-accessible; please use the alley basement entrance.

• BACK TO SCHOOL: Celebrate the end of summer with a big bash before heading back to school. Join the Milton-Union Public Library staff at 2 p.m. for a movie, games, and many other fun activities. Don’t forget to bring a friend with you. No registration necessary. Light refreshments provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND: David Payne of The New Old-Fashioned band will join the Hayner at 7:30 p.m. in bringing three notable songwriters to the table for an evening of stories, interviews and song with Kyleen Downes, a popular soloist and Harold Hensley of The Repeating Arms, and Paige Beller, of Jasper the Colossal. Paige is a popular performer in the area. Her lyrics are poetic and full of angst and depth and delivered with a youthful, rhythmic courage. Kyleen Downes began her musical journey studying music and classical guitar at Wright State University. She finds her own songwriting is also informed by her classic ‘60s and ’70s rock upbringing. Her lyrics are full of light and life. Her sound is reminiscent of the great poets of rock such as Carol King and James Taylor. Harold Hensley is a Miami Valley staple. Hensley is a prolific writer with a rootsy-folk vibe and maybe just a twang of county. He has been making music in the area for more than 20 years.

• HOT SHOT: Beef hot shot, a veggie and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $8. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Color Guard will present the Colors at the Tipp City vs Eaton varsity football game.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork and macaroni and cheese will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• MEMBER LUNCHEON: Troy Area Chamber of Commerce members will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Concord Room at the Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy, for a Member Connections luncheon. This month’s lunch will feature non-profits including the Alzheimer’s Association and Erin Scott will also be talking briefly about Leadership Troy. Applications for next year’s class will be accepted soon. The fee is $15 for the luncheon, and make a reservation at escott@troyohiochamber.com.

Saturday

• KARAOKE: Join the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a fun evening with Katherine’s Karaoke. Music starts at 7 p.m.

• AMATEUR RADIO EVENT: The Miami County Amateur Radio Club (MCARC) will be participating in a Covered Bridge Day Special Event on Aug. 18. For this event, amateur radio operators across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky will be setting up amateur radio stations on or near a covered bridge and making contacts worldwide. MCARC will be operating from the shelter house at the Eldean Covered Bridge, located at the corner of North County Road 25-A and Eldean Road, just north of Troy. Originally built in 1860, this National Historic Landmark is the longest “Long Truss” covered bridge in the country. The public is invited to come out and experience amateur radio first hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the Miami County Amateur Radio Club, visit www.w8fw.com.

• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer marinated pork chops with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated pork chops available upon request.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• UKULELE CLUB: Ages 12 and up are invited to join the Ukulele Club from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are invited to learn basic chords and songs on the ukulele. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own instrument or share one of the library’s ukuleles. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SONG OF THE STARS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Song of the Stars” program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Come to a good old-fashioned campfire under the stars complete with s’mores and songs, a night of music. Special guests the Stillwater Stargazers will be on hand with their telescopes. Meet at the Meadow near the education office (house). Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• MUD VOLLEYBALL: A co-ed mud volleyball tournament will begin at 10 a.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, corner of U.S. Route 36 and Alcony Conover Road, Conover. Visit abgraham.org or Facebook at ABGrahamCenter for more information.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked to order for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Hayner Board of Governors and the Friends of the Hayner Trustees will offer an open house reception to celebrate the retirement of Linda Lee Jolly, who has served as the director of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for the past 28 years. The event will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Refreshments will be served with a special presentation scheduled at 3 p.m.

• WILD ART: Please join Brukner Nature Center staff for and paint a portrait of a dragonfly on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas from 1-4 p.m. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This event $35 per person, (ages 13- adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Aug. 18 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. to learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its Dog Social “Hero Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. If your dog is nice and plays well with others, bring them to the park to take part in “Hero Dogs.” This month our special guests will be the Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs. These animal heroes will demonstrate how they assist with search and rescue operations. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Monday

• BLT’s: BLT’s, chips and a pickle will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Culver’s of Troy, 2100 W. Main St., Troy, will donate a percentage of the proceeds to First Place Food Pantry from 5-8 p.m. The funds will be used to help cover operating costs, including rent, utilities, insurance and maintenance.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audio book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

• STORY TIME: Meet others at Brukner Nature Center in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a Children’s Story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Participants will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, and activities. Attendees can explore Brukner after event with no admission charge. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Mid-County Church of Christ will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 1580 N. Dorset Road, Troy. It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Miamibucs will be held at 7 p.m. the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the library. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer “Institutional Records Seminar: Records from Ohio’s Prisons, Asylums and Children”s Homes,” presented by Liz Plummer, outreach reference archivist for the Ohio History Connection, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library, Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. The event is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

• LET’S MOVE: Join others at 11 a.m. for Let’s Move at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. All ages are invited to enjoy songs, stories, and rhymes. This program is designed to develop literacy skills and promote a love for reading using movement. No registration required.

• COOL AND COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon Being Cool while Coloring at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate. Bring in a flier, which can be found on the center’s website at bruknernaturecenter.com, show a flier from your smartphone, or simply tell the cashier you are supporting Brukner Nature Center. Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales to help support the wildlife at BNC. Good on dine in or carry-out (no online orders).

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Aug. 22

• DINE AND DASH: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Parke Drive, Troy, will host a complimentary “Dine and Dash” from 4:30-6 p.m. with a gourmet BBQ dinner for two to go and a six-pack of the area’s best craft beer. RSVP by Aug. 17 at (937) 440-3600.

• SLIDERS: Happy hour and sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Happy hour is 4-7 p.m. and two sliders for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

READING GROUP: Love books but can’t commit to a monthly book club? Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. in the community room for a quarterly book discussion in a unique, casual atmosphere. Tea, coffee and sweets will be provided. Visit the Library and pick up a copy of “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore,” by Matthew Sullivan to join us this month.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• BEANS: Beans, cornbread and fried taters will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

Aug. 23

• TACO SALAD/EUCHRE: Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre games begin at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington city building.

• • CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City. John Sortener will play the keyboard.

Aug. 24

• FRIDAYS ON PROUTY CONCERT: Hey There Morgan, a three-piece cover band from Dayton, will play everything from Prince to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stevie Ray Vaughan to Toto at 8:30 p.m. Presented by Troy Main Street presented in conjunction with Tour de Donut activities on the square.

• BEEF STROGANOFF: Come enjoy a beef stroganoff meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $8 and begin at 6 p.m.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow falls, will offer a Sloppy Joe sandwich, cole slaw and chips ($5 for one sandwich, $7 for two sandwiches), from 6-7:30 p.m.

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy joes and scalloped potatoes will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Mike Hild Allstate Insurance agency in Tipp City will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from noon to 3 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 22 S. Tippecanoe Drive. It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

Aug. 24-26

• IH SCOUT SHOW: The 29th annual IH Scout and all Truck Nationals 2018 willlmbe held at WACO Airfield and Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The showcase will be “Emergency!” with fire trucks, ambulance and police IH vehicles. The event will include a daily Show ‘n Shine, swap meet, guest speakers, displays and tech seminars throughout the weekend. Bi-plane rides will be available. For more information, visit wacoairmuseum.org or call 335-9226.

Aug. 25-26

• CIVIL WAR COMPETITION: The Union Guards Company A 19th Regiment will be at the Mountaintop VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. Saturday’s competition will begin at 8 am and end at 5:30. On Sunday, there will be a musket company Match at 8:30 am Hamburgers are available on the range 11-3 pm on Saturday.

Aug. 25

• T-BONE STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Enjoy the music and sing your favorite song at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building, along with movies or crafts, at each event. All ages are welcome.

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Heartbeat of the Earth” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist John DeBoer and enjoy a symphony of sounds as singing wood and harmonic percussion acoustic music fill the air. Bring a blanket on which to sit. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRUISE IN: The Miami Valley Kruzers will have a cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All collector vehicles are welcome as well as tractors and stationary engines. Food concessions will be available. A garage sale also will be available and the A.B. Graham Museum will be open to visitors.

Aug. 26

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Friendly Snake” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about snakes. Meet “Checkers” a real live friendly snake! A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $7; children 10 and under $3.

Aug. 27

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audio book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

• BOE MEETING: The Milton-Union Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board conference room.

• MENU ORDERING: Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals begin at 6 p.m. for reasonable prices.

Aug. 28

BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• LET’S MOVE: Join others at 11 a.m. for Let’s Move at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. All ages are invited to enjoy songs, stories, and rhymes. This program is designed to develop literacy skills and promote a love for reading using movement. No registration required.

Aug. 29

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome guest speaker Gretchen Eckstein from the Pink Ribbon Girls. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Fried bologna and potato soup will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

Aug. 30

• DEDICATION: The dedication of the state of Ohio Historical Marker for Historic Lock 12 of the Miami & Erie Canal will be at 9 a.m. at North Elm St., Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Covington Park.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City.

Aug. 31

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and cole slaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $10.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale on Saturday.

