Community calendar

Today-Sunday

• ART SHOW: The 12th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place through Sunday at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The show is taking place in the activity center. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. The show is non-juried. There is no admittance fee and is open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase, with the transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party. Voting will conclude at 2 p.m. Sunday. The winners will be announced and awards presented at 2:45 p.m. Sunday. A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will conclude at 2 p.m. Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Today

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for their monthly Share A Meal at 11:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburger macaroni bake (goulash), Jell-O with peaches, garlic bread, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Troy Community Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center.

• ARTS FESTIVAL: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will host a day of visual and performing arts activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include an interactive graffiti wall with Ben Goens, living statues, improv theater, artist demos, kids’ sand sculpting, a fashion show, and the Community Art Competition and Exhibit. The festival coincides with the opening of an invitational exhibition of fine art featuring Ron Anderson, Tim Bowers, Heather Bullach, Bing Davis, Benjamin Goens, Gary Hovey, Colleen McCulla, James Mellick, Christina O’Neal, Michelle Stitzlein, Tall James, Gary Ward and others. An artist meet-and-greet will be held from 11:30 am. to 12:45 p.m. Both events are free. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

• ART ADVENTURE: The Tipp City Area Arts Council will present Art in the Park — a celebration of the arts, with local culinary, visual, musical and performing artists — and Children’s Art Adventure, a free themed arts festival for children, from noon to p.m. at City Park, Tipp City. Food trucks will be on site. Visit tippcityartscouncil.com for more information.

• TENDERLOIN SANDWICH: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30pm

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 12 and up are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• HONEY HARVEST: Come enjoy the sweet taste of summer at Brukner Nature Center’s annual Honey Harvest presented by the Miami Valley’s Beekeepers Association at 2 p.m. Escape the heat in the air-conditioned Heidelberg Auditorium and learn all about the process of beekeeping from setting up the hive to processing the honey for your table. Enjoy a taste of this season’s hard work, courtesy of the honey bees at Brukner Nature Center. Free admission.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post will offer breakfast, open to the public. This is a full breakfast, made-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. A bluegrass jam session will be held beginning about 2 p.m. and food is available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• ICE CREAM: The Miami County Park District VIPs will hold an “Ice Cream Social” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. The VIP’s will be serving up ice cream for all. Come relax in the park, play some old-fashioned lawn games such as croquet and corn hole and then take a peek inside the beautiful, historic Knoop house. The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will provide musical entertainment. The VIPs will give tours of the house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• REUNION: The 105th Schaefer-Hoss reunion will be held at the Troy City Park, Shelter No. 12. Eat at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Pru Schaefer at 308-0710.

Monday

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audio book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

• CHICKEN WRAPS: Enjoy chicken wraps with chips for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• MEET AND GREET: A meet and greet event with Dr. Vanessa Enoch, candidate for the 8th Congressional District, will be at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This is an opportunity for people in the local community to come out and meet someone who is asking to represent them in Congress. Everyone is welcome to come ask questions and learn more about her stance on the issues that matter to them.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEGINNING ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Beginning Archery multi-day class Aug. 7-9 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of five and class maximum of 12. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTERMEDIATE ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Intermediate Archery multi-day class on Aug. 7-9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching shot placement through fun games. Prerequisite: our Beginning Archery class. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of five and class maximum of 12. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COOL AND COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon Being Cool while Coloring at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided.

• DEBT: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a Debt Elimination seminar. Come let Your Financial Future of Miami County teach you how to eliminate all of your debt, including your mortgage, in nine years or less without spending any additional money. This program is for adults and no registration is required.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. (except July and December) at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, call 660-3170.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile: “Rockin’ Recycling” from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route, east of Troy. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, enjoy an activity with a park district naturalist. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• SLIDERS: Two of John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host guest speaker Tony Trapp with the Upper Valley Career Center. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• POT PIE: Chicken pot pies with salad will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington city building.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Piqua Knights of St. John will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• ROAST BEEF: A roast beef French dip sandwich with chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5. Enjoy a few games of Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BOARD MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. A carry-in luncheon will be at noon, followed by bingo.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• TEA TIME: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer tea time at 2 p.m. Local entertainment will be part of the event, along with a variety of teas paired with appetizers.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• FRIDAYS ON PROUTY CONCERT: AJA, a 10-piece Steely Dan tribute band will take the Prouty Plaza stage at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

• HAMBURGERS: Let the Tipp City American Legion cook your favorite summer meal: hamburger, sweet corn, baked beans and dessert. Servings are $7, starting at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Aug. 11

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building, along with movies or crafts, at each event. All ages are welcome.

• PUZZLE CHALLENGE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Outdoor Skills program “Geocache Puzzle Challenge” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Come out to the parks for a geocaching competition. There will be challenging puzzle geocaches that you must solve to win! Between geocaches create your own swappable or even your own geocache container. GPS units provided. Pre-registration required. Class size limited. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

• PRESCHOOLERS: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will being at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Ruby Tuesdays in Troy. Euchre will be after at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

Aug. 12

• OUTDOOR CONCERT: Troy Civic Band will present “Around the World in 60 Minutes,” a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. at the pavilion on the banks of the Great Miami River at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., North County Road 25-A, Troy. Entrance to the park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant. More than 60 musicians directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh will perform international favorites. The site is handicapped accessible with restrooms and free parking. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. For more information, call 335-1178.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked- to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving from 8-11 a.m.

Aug. 13

• SLOW ROLL: All riders are invited to join Bike Piqua’s slow roll ride through Parkridge in Piqua at 6 p.m. Meet at the Washington School in Piqua.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Evening Book Discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This month the group is reading Summer Island by Kristin Hannah. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audio book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TABLE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold the Lost Creek Garden to Table Series program from 5-6:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Come out to the farm and learn about basic garden management. Discover the health benefits of growing your own food as you harvest, prepare and sample the fresh foods from the Lost Creek Garden. Class fee $5 per. Space is limited. Class minimum 4 and class maximum 8. Preregistration is required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SALADS AND POTATOES: Enjoy a salad bar, or a potato bar with plenty of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford Fire & Rescue will help build a better summer blood supply by sponsoring a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the Bradford High School auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Aug. 14

• FRIED FISH DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all you can eat fried fish and smelt with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to discuss “Truth Stained Lies,” by Terri Blackstock. For more information, contact the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 6 p.m. for the Pinterest Craft of the Month to make your own pegboard jewelry organizer. Create an 8-inch-by-10-inch organizer with a stenciled design. All supplies are provided. Registration is required as supplies are limited. Adults only, please. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LET’S MOVE: Join others at 11 a.m. for Let’s Move at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. All ages are invited to enjoy songs, stories, and rhymes. This program is designed to develop literacy skills and promote a love for reading using movement. No registration required.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Aug. 15

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two of John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host guest speaker Lt. Col. Kevin Wuebker from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• MEATLOAF: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Aug. 16

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon at the Milton-Union Public Library to discuss “Code Girls,” by Liza Mundy. Visit the library to pick up a copy today. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington city building.

• DINE TO DONATE: The Lost Creek Chrome Divas will hold a breast cancer fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the organization.

• SLOPPY JOES: Pat’s sloppy joe’s with chips and a pickle for $5 will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings begin at 6 p.m. Euchre will be offered at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City.

• BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: Students, parents, and teachers it is time to get ready to go back to school at 6 p.m. for a Back to School Bash at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. All ages can learn helpful tips, make cool back to school essentials, have some fun, and see how the library can help you be successful this school year. No registration required.

