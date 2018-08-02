Pregnancy and exercise

It’s that time of year where every time you turn around another engagement, another wedding and another baby announcement. If you recently found out you’re pregnant this article is for you. Congratulations Mama! This is a very exciting time for you and your significant other. With the excitement and that new adventure on the horizon also comes that lack of energy, food cravings and lots of bathroom breaks. What about your fitness regimen? Maybe you want to try working out for more energy? There is good news, you can still workout and keep a routine with limitations.

Regular exercise has a wide range of benefits for both mother and baby. Reduced risk of gestational diabetes, reduced risk of premature labor, shorter delivery time and hospitalization and improved fetal development are just a few of those benefits! Now before we get to ahead of ourselves, when it comes to fitness during pregnancy the first thing you want to do is consult with your doctor. Every pregnancy is different, take the time to sit down and discuss the in’s and out’s they advise for your pregnancy.

Once cleared by your doctor it is time to find the correct exercise for you. There are many things you can do to keep healthy and keep moving. Prenatal Yoga, weight training, pelvic floor exercises, low impact movements that avoid jarring are some examples. Find one or two things you love to do and create a routine that fits your schedule. I have had many woman ask how often and how long I should exercise? It is recommended to exercise anywhere from one to three days a week. Furthermore, cardiorespiratory activity should be limited to 20-30 minutes.

As you exercise there are some things you should keep in mind. Warm up beforehand. Drink plenty of water. No contact sports of any kind. Avoid lying flat on your back or a plank position after 12 weeks. Watch your heart rate and blood pressure. An increase in these could be harmful to the mother and baby. Listen to your body. There is a way to keep you and your baby healthy during pregnancy outside of just nutrition. Speak to your doctor and see what they recommend for you. Find what you love and create a routine that best suits your time.

Danielle Kozma is a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Piqua.

