Community calendar

Today

• OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, will present “Peter Rabbit” at dusk (about 9 p.m.) in the library parking lot. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Movie is rated PG and 135 minutes long. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the center. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and cole slaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $10.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy a meatloaf dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This meal includes two sides, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: Free clothing and houseware items will be given away at Friedens Lutheran Church, 11038 W. Versailles Road, Covington, at the corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer roads, from 1-6 p.m. today and Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

Saturday

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Ancient Music” program on from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Enjoy soft, meditative Native American Flute music on a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• T-BONE STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• POLLINATOR WORKSHOP: Grab the family and come join us for a presentation on solitary bees, a fun bee hike, and an opportunity to make your own solitary bee house on Saturday, July 28th from 2 -4 p.m. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 21. $5 for BNC members/$10 for a BNC member family; $10 for a non-member/$20 for a non-member family. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only).

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered beginning at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CHICKEN BARBECUE: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center will offer a chicken barbecue at from 5-7 p.m. at 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Presale meal tickets will be $8 and at the door $10 and includes half a chicken, two sides, dessert and drink. Kids meals will be $4 and includes a chicken drumstick or hot dog, two sides, dessert and drink. Carry-outs will be available. Visit abgraham.org or call (937) 368-3700.

• CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: Free clothing and houseware items will be given away at Friedens Lutheran Church, 11038 W. Versailles Road, Covington, at the corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer roads, from 8-11 a.m.

Sunday

• CARIBBEAN CONCERT: The Nashville United Church of Christ will sponsor a Caribbean Concert in their recreation park from 3-5 p.m. featuring Joseph Glenn on his steel pan drum for the sounds of the Caribbean. Balloon animals and face-painting will be available for children, and the playground will be open for their enjoyment. In addition, samples of Caribbean food will be available, and the Kona Ice Truck will offer tropical shaved ice for purchase. There is no admission fee, but a free will offering will be accepted with all proceeds going to ongoing relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The recreation park is located 1/2 mile west of Kessler-Frederick Road on State Route 571. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 5. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast cooked-to-order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BATH BOMBS: Join the staff at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.,Troy, at 1 p.m. to make DIY bath booms in your choice of fragrance and color. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required and available beginning July 16 at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space is limited.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe, chips and a pickle for $5 will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staf for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Between Shades of Grey” by Ruta Sepetys. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• TEEN PERFORMANCE: Join others at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Performances around the World at 1 p.m. Explore how cultures around the world entertain and tell stories. Through this hands-on experience, recognize different performance types and discover how they come to life. For Teens only (grades 6-12). Program may last 1 ½ hours. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Tuesday

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• RIVER FLOAT: For kids entering grades sixth to 12th, Brukner Nature Center has a special one day “Wild about Water” River Float planned from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they’re next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macro invertebrate species. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property, located on Calumet Road. Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. Fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

• END OF SUMMER OLYMPICS: From 1-4 p.m., the Bradford Public Library will host its End of Summer Olympics and big prize drawing in the Y-Yard Park. This event is co-sponsored by the Bradford Community Club. Come play wacky games, get wet and win a medal. The afternoon ends with a Big Prize Drawing to reward readers for all their hard work this summer. Students need to have at least one reading log turned in to participate in the Olympics and drawing.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the park district at 335-6273.

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: Dr. J. Thomas Hardy, chief of staff, Dayton VA Medical Center, will share some of the history of the Dayton VA, and take veterans’ questions at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Dr. Hardy, a retired Army colonel and Vietnam veteran, is a former Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne. Presently, he supervises 750 VA employees who provide health services to more than 37,000 patients. The Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution, associated with the Daughters of the American Revolution, will offer breakfast and the ’67 Quilters will present original quilts to the veterans. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 107 W. Main St., Troy, one block west of the Public Square, on the second floor of the Masonic Lodge. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old homeschooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30am or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will also be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Aug. 2

• ROCKIN’ BLOCK PARTY: The whole family is invited to the summer Rockin’ Block Party from 5-8 p.m., with food, a bounce house, face painting, games, and more. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and age. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Cool off with a chicken salad croissant, fruit and chips for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy a few games of Euchre starting at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is a great activity for the whole family, you can bring friends, or even meet new ones.

• BUTTERFLY PROGRAM: Join others at 6:30 p.m. to learn about The Monarch Butterfly at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover more about these creatures fascinating life cycle, migration, current population status, and how this “Pollinator Ambassador” is bringing together people from across North America with Ruth Bowell. Ruth, a monarch butterfly citizen scientist, has had a passion for monarchs since childhood and houses a certified backyard habitat for these beautiful pollinators a well as other native species. No registration is required; call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington city building.

• COMMISSION MEETING: The members of the Public Defenders Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the office of the public defender at 201 W. Main St., Troy.

Aug. 3

• FRIED CHICKEN DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer

fried chicken with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30pm. Chicken livers are also available.

• COMPUTER Q & A: Do you need help with your computer or electronic device? Sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library. Laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call 937-698-5515 to make an appointment.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Pot 586. The dinner is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. $8 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

• PUPPETS: Join others at 1:30 p.m. for The Case of the Kidnapped Backpack. Come celebrate your success of completing the 2018 Summer Reading Challenge, Libraries Rock and enjoy the show by Madcap Puppets. Show is for all ages and no registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Aug. 4

• ARTS FESTIVAL: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will host a day of visual and performing arts activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include an interactive graffiti wall with Ben Goens, living statues, improv theater, artist demos, kids’ sand sculpting, a fashion show, and the Community Art Competition and Exhibit. The festival coincides with the opening of an invitational exhibition of fine art featuring Ron Anderson, Tim Bowers, Heather Bullach, Bing Davis, Benjamin Goens, Gary Hovey, Colleen McCulla, James Mellick, Christina O’Neal, Michelle Stitzlein, Tall James, Gary Ward and others. An artist meet-and-greet will be held from 11:30 am. to 12:45 p.m. Both events are free. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

• TENDERLOIN SANDWICH: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30pm

• GEEK MEET: Teens 12 and up are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for their monthly Share A Meal at 11:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburger macaroni bake (goulash), Jell-O with peaches, garlic bread, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

Aug. 5

• HONEY HARVEST: Come enjoy the sweet taste of summer at Brukner Nature Center’s annual Honey Harvest presented by the Miami Valley’s Beekeepers Association at 2 p.m. Escape the heat in the air-conditioned Heidelberg Auditorium and learn all about the process of beekeeping from setting up the hive to processing the honey for your table. Enjoy a taste of this season’s hard work, courtesy of the honey bees at Brukner Nature Center. Free admission.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post will offer breakfast, open to the public. This is a full breakfast, made-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. A bluegrass jam session will be held beginning about 2 p.m. and food is available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• ICE CREAM: The Miami County Park District VIPs will hold an “Ice Cream Social” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. The VIP’s will be serving up ice cream for all. Come relax in the park, play some old-fashioned lawn games such as croquet and corn hole and then take a peek inside the beautiful, historic Knoop house. The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will provide musical entertainment. The VIPs will give tours of the house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

Aug. 6

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audiobook club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audiobook. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

Aug. 7

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEGINNING ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Beginning Archery multi-day class Aug. 7-9 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of five and class maximum of 12. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTERMEDIATE ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Intermediate Archery multi-day class on Aug. 7-9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching shot placement through fun games. Prerequisite: our Beginning Archery class. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of five and class maximum of 12. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COOL AND COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon Being Cool while Coloring at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided.

• DEBT: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a Debt Elimination seminar. Come let Your Financial Future of Miami County teach you how to eliminate all of your debt, including your mortgage, in nine years or less without spending any additional money. This program is for adults and no registration is required.

Aug. 8

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile: “Rockin’ Recycling” from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route, east of Troy. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, enjoy an activity with a park district naturalist. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

