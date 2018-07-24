Fair king, queen to be crowned

TROY — The Miami County Fair King and Queen contest will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug.10 at the Entertainment Tent. Selection of the fair prince and princess will also be part of the contest.

Preliminary interviews were held on July 21. All contestants will be announced at the contest. Six girls and five boys are vying for queen/king crowns. Two girls and three boys will be vying for Princess/Prince crowns. The emcee for the event will be Dee Mahan, Volunteer Coordinator for Troy Main Street.

The king candidates are: Michael Bair, son of David and Annette Bair, sponsored by Miami East FFA Chapter; Ethin Bendickson, son of Derick and Kristen Bendickson, sponsored by Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club; Gabriel Cusick, son of Carrie and Matt Cusick, sponsored by Concord Odds & Ends; Tristan Persinger, son of Jennifer Delaplane and Daniel Persinger, sponsored by United 4-H Teens; Luke Vannus, son of Harry and Mary Vannus, sponsored by Indian Creek 4-H Club.

The queen candidates are: Kelci Cooper, daughter of Todd and Charlotte Cooper, sponsored by A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club; Alyssa Edgington, daughter of Brian and Stephanie Edgington, sponsored by Hares & Stuff; Sydney Lange, daughter of Michael and Melissa Lange, sponsored by Just 4 Fun; Alicia Miller, daughter of Dean and Kathleen Miller, sponsored by United 4-H Teens; Anna Puthoff, daughter of Jim and Cheryl Puthoff, sponsored by Mr. Graham’s Museum 4-H Club; Hope Shiltz, daughter of Steve and Jennifer Shiltz, sponsored by Concord Odds & Ends.

The prince candidates are: Kael Black, son of Kris and Becky Black, sponsored by Ham & Lamb 4-H Club; Forrest Delaplane, son of Jennifer Delaplane, sponsored by United 4-H Teens; Thane Snyder, son of Kurt and Amita Snyder, sponsored by Lostcreek Cloth & Clover 4-H Club

The princess candidates are: Natalie Parke, daughter of Ben and Kristen Parke, sponsored by Premier Livestock; Kennedy Swigart, daughter of David and Kerri Swigart, sponsored by Indian Creek 4-H Club.

The newly crowned king and queen, along with the prince and princess, will reign over the fair and will assist with presenting awards to participants from the numerous shows and events that take place during fair week. The king and queen will also represent the Miami County Fair at high profile events and parades throughout the year.