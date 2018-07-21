Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program on July 21 from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KARAOKE: Join Katherine for Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. The music begins at 7 p.m.

• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer marinated pork chops with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated pork chops available upon request.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• CHICKEN: American Legion Post 184, 301 W. Water St., Piqua, will offer a four-piece chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m. or until sold out. The meal will include baked potato or fries, coleslaw and roll for $8.

Today-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Sunday

• PUPPET SHOW: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Adventure Puppet Show” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn about nature with Freddy the Frog, Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Ollie Otter and others. Ask the puppets questions and let your imagination take a journey as you discover the natural world. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast cooked to order will be served from 8-11 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. Cost is $7; children 10 and under eat for $3. Open to the public.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. U.S. Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

Monday

• OPEN KITCHEN: The kitchen at the Tipp City American Legion, 377 N. 3rd St., will be open at 6 p.m. Items from the menu will be available at individual prices.

• RIVER FLOAT: For kids entering grades sixth through 12th, Brukner Nature Center will offer a one-day “Wild about Water” river float from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they’re next to the Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property located on Calumet Road. Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. The fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

Monday

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

Tuesday

• MATINEE MOVIE: Cool off while enjoying popcorn and watching Disney Pixar’s “Coco” at 1:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. The movie is rated PG and is 109 minutes long. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CHAT & CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. and enjoy a carry-in at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FREE SWIM: The Bradford Public Library’s Summer Reading Program members can enjoy its Free Swim at Stillwater Beach Campground from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Transportation is not provided. Rain date for this activity is Thursday, July 26.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile: “Rockin’ the Pond” from 2-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney road in Piqua. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, enjoy an activity with a park district naturalist. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages welcome. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. Beginning at 6 p.m., two sliders for $2 will be offered.

• KIWANIS: Kiwanis of Troy will welcome a guest speaker from troy Community Radio. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12:00p.m.

• TEEN GAME NIGHT: Bring your friends to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble at 5:30 p.m. Pizza and snacks will be provided. No registration necessary. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Lunch at the Library at noon. Meet at Brukner Park behind the library. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket; library staff will provide the drinks and activities. All ages are welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ROCK STEADY READERS BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for the annual youth summer book club, Rock Steady Readers. Enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join us at Fazoli’s in Troy on Wednesday, July 25th from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. for this month’s second Dine to Donate opportunity. Fazoli’s will donate a percentage of all sales to help support the wildlife at BNC. We need at least 20 people to confirm they are attending. If you think you may attend, please go to the following link https://www.groupraise.com/events/62898.

• STILLWATER CLEAN-UP: Join us on Wednesday, July 25 to participate in our Stillwater Clean-up from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join BNC Staff and volunteers and help us do our part to keep the river free of trash. We’ll sweep the section of the Stillwater River that borders Brukner Nature Center – from Fenner Road to State Route 55. You must provide your own canoe, PFD, and work gloves, but trash bags and ice cream celebration provided. Adults only, please. Register today by e-mailing deb@bruknernaturecenter.com, deadline Monday, July 23.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• FREE MOVIE: Take a step back in time and enjoy the 1987 blockbuster film, “Dirty Dancing” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.,Troy. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for an informal dance lesson and the movie (rated PG-13, 1 hour and 40 minutes long) will begin at 6 p.m. For adults; no registration required. Call 339-0502, Ext. 117 for more information or visit www.tmcpl.org .

• BOARD MEETING: The July board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held at 5:15 p.m.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., will offer taco salad beginning at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m., $5.

• BABY & ME: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. During this six-week summer session, children from birth to age 2 and their caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, will present “Peter Rabbit” at dusk (about 9 p.m.) in the library parking lot. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Movie is rated PG and 135 minutes long. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the center. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and cole slaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $10.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy a meatloaf dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This meal includes two sides, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

July 28

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Ancient Music” program on from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Enjoy soft, meditative Native American Flute music on a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• T-BONE STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• POLLINATOR WORKSHOP: Grab the family and come join us for a presentation on solitary bees, a fun bee hike, and an opportunity to make your own solitary bee house on Saturday, July 28th from 2 -4 p.m. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 21. $5 for BNC members/$10 for a BNC member family; $10 for a non-member/$20 for a non-member family. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only).

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered beginning at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

July 29

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast cooked-to-order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

July 30

• BATH BOMBS: Join the staff at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.,Troy, at 1 p.m. to make DIY bath booms in your choice of fragrance and color. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required and available beginning July 16 at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space is limited.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe, chips and a pickle for $5 will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staf for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Between Shades of Grey” by Ruta Sepetys. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• TEEN PERFORMANCE: Join others at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Performances around the World at 1 p.m. Explore how cultures around the world entertain and tell stories. Through this hands-on experience, recognize different performance types and discover how they come to life. For Teens only (grades 6-12). Program may last 1 ½ hours. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

July 31

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• RIVER FLOAT: For kids entering grades sixth to 12th, Brukner Nature Center has a special one day “Wild about Water” River Float planned from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they’re next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macro invertebrate species. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property, located on Calumet Road. Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. Fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

• END OF SUMMER OLYMPICS: From 1-4 p.m., the Bradford Public Library will host its End of Summer Olympics and big prize drawing in the Y-Yard Park. This event is co-sponsored by the Bradford Community Club. Come play wacky games, get wet and win a medal. The afternoon ends with a Big Prize Drawing to reward readers for all their hard work this summer. Students need to have at least one reading log turned in to participate in the Olympics and drawing.

Aug. 1

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: Dr. J. Thomas Hardy, chief of staff, Dayton VA Medical Center, will share some of the history of the Dayton VA, and take veterans’ questions at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Dr. Hardy, a retired Army colonel and Vietnam veteran, is a former Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne. Presently, he supervises 750 VA employees who provide health services to more than 37,000 patients. The Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution, associated with the Daughters of the American Revolution, will offer breakfast and the ’67 Quilters will present original quilts to the veterans. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 107 W. Main St., Troy, one block west of the Public Square, on the second floor of the Masonic Lodge. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old homeschooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30am or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will also be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Aug. 2

• ROCKIN’ BLOCK PARTY: The whole family is invited to the summer Rockin’ Block Party from 5-8 p.m., with food, a bounce house, face painting, games, and more. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and age. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOCK PARTY: Wrap up the summer at our Rockin’ Block Party from 5-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a bounce house, face painting, corn hole, food, and more. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Cool off with a chicken salad croissant, fruit and chips for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy a few games of Euchre starting at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is a great activity for the whole family, you can bring friends, or even meet new ones.

• BUTTERFLY PROGRAM: Join others at 6:30 p.m. to learn about The Monarch Butterfly at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover more about these creatures fascinating life cycle, migration, current population status, and how this “Pollinator Ambassador” is bringing together people from across North America with Ruth Bowell. Ruth, a monarch butterfly citizen scientist, has had a passion for monarchs since childhood and houses a certified backyard habitat for these beautiful pollinators a well as other native species. No registration is required; call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

Aug. 3

• FRIED CHICKEN DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer

fried chicken with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30pm. Chicken livers are also available.

• COMPUTER Q & A: Do you need help with your computer or electronic device? Sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library. Laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call 937-698-5515 to make an appointment.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Pot 586. The dinner is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. $8 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

• PUPPETS: Join others at 1:30 p.m. for The Case of the Kidnapped Backpack. Come celebrate your success of completing the 2018 Summer Reading Challenge, Libraries Rock and enjoy the show by Madcap Puppets. Show is for all ages and no registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Aug. 4

• ARTS FESTIVAL: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will host a day of visual and performing arts activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include an interactive graffiti wall with Ben Goens, living statues, improv theater, artist demos, kids’ sand sculpting, a fashion show, and the Community Art Competition and Exhibit. The festival coincides with the opening of an invitational exhibition of fine art featuring Ron Anderson, Tim Bowers, Heather Bullach, Bing Davis, Benjamin Goens, Gary Hovey, Colleen McCulla, James Mellick, Christina O’Neal, Michelle Stitzlein, Tall James, Gary Ward and others. An artist meet-and-greet will be held from 11:30 am. to 12:45 p.m. Both events are free. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

• TENDERLOIN SANDWICH: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30pm

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 12 and up are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

