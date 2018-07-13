ROSEMARY L. WARNER

BRADFORD — Rosemary L. “Janice Louise” Warner, age 91, of Bradford, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018, at Versailles Health Care Center. Rosemary was born Aug. 2, 1926, in Miami County. Rosemary married Clarence H. Warner and he preceded her in death in 1991.

Rosemary is survived by her son: Michael Warner; and daughters and son-in-law: Victoria (Helke) Jones and Marla and Dan Francis all of Bradford; five grandchildren: Darryn and Danell Warner; Heath and Ann Francis; Brigit and Craig Francis Snider; Jodi and Chris Michael and Shelley Warren; 10 great-grandchildren: Garrett, Ella, Bryton, Triston, Colton, Cristian, Gabrielle, Katelynne, Danicka and Christopher “CJ”; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her mother, Marjorie (Beard) Carter, and her husband, Clarence, Rosemary was preceded in death by sisters: June Etter, Virginia Anderson, Betty Grilliot, Phyllis Lance, Marilyn Miller, Loretta Ireland; infant sister: Patti Lou Carter; and brothers: Chester Carter and Carroll Carter.

Rosemary was a 1945 graduate of Bradford High School. She retired from FRAM, Greenville after 30-plus years of service. She was a member of Bradford United Methodist Church; former member of Bradford American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and National Fenton Glassware Collectors. She loved her coffee, yardwork and her grandbabies.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Rosemary’s grandsons and great-grandsons will be her pallbearers. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bradford Fire and Rescue.

