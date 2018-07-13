Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• PRESCHOOLERS IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This self-led program is for preschoolers and their parents. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot-sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTERMEDIATE ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold an intermediate archery class from 9-11 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This class will focus on teaching shot placement through fun games. The beginning archery class is a prerequisite. class. Equipment is provided. Must be at least 8 years old. There is a class minimum of 3 and class maximum of 6. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEGINNING ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold an archery class for beginners from noon to 2 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road in Piqua. This class will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of 3 and class maximum of 6. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COMMUNITY SERVICE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host its second summer community service program from 4-6 p.m. in the church parking lot at 1431 W. Main St. The program includes kids activities, as well as assembling kits for the men’s shelter.

• COOKING PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District and the VIPs will hold its “Cast Iron Cooking” program from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Participants will start their evening with the Park District VIPs as they teach the secrets of cast iron cooking. Afterward, sit around the campfire and sample the delicious cuisine. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FRIED FISH DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all you can eat fried fish and smelt with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• KARAOKE: Sing, dance, listen to the music with Katherine’s Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• TROY CIVIC BAND: Directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh, the Troy Civic Band will present “Animal Parade,” a free outdoor concert featuring animal-themed music at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm Street (North County Road 25-A) in Troy. Audience members are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal. An hour prior to the concert, children are invited to touch and investigate musical instruments in an instrument petting zoo. Entrance to the park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 429 N. Elm St. Parking and pavilion are handicapped-accessible. Plenty of seating on concrete terraces on the banks of the Miami River. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Kona Ice will be on hand with flavored shaved ice treats for the kids.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social, “Working Dogs,” on July 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Watch a live sheep-herding demonstration with special guest Chris Thompson, his border collies and real sheep. Remember: owners are responsible for their dogs; please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., will serve a full breakfast, cooked to order and open to the public from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 adults and $3 children 10 and under.

• ”ANIMAL PARADE” CONCERT: Troy Civic Band, directed by Bill & Kathy McIntosh, presents “Animal Parade”, an outdoor concert featuring animal-themed music at 7:30 p.m. Location is Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm Street (aka N. County Road 25A) in Troy. At 6:30 PM, one hour prior to the concert, children are invited to touch and investigate musical instruments in an instrument petting zoo. Audience members are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the concert. Kona Ice will be on-hand with flavored shaved ice treats for the kids. Contact: 937-335-1178. Free.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2 p.m to – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 15 as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s birdlife! Come enjoy the camaraderie in our third story ‘window on wildlife‘, but be careful because you just might get hooked on the fastest growing hobby in America! All levels of birders welcome! Binoculars available for use, too.

Monday

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHEESE STEAKS: Enjoy a Philly cheese steak sandwich with chips and a pickle for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St.

• RIGHT TO LIFE MEETING: Miami County Right to Life will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped-accessible. Numerous items on display. Items for sale are note cards, postcards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• ROCK PROGRAM: Mike “The Rock Man” Manning will share his experiences as a rock hunter and collector at 1:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Manning will display his collection of a variety of rocks found all over the world. Participants get to experience sluicing and screening for fossils, minerals, crystals, and gemstones which they will get to keep. For ages 5 and up. Registration required at tmcpl.org or by contacting the library at 339-0502 ext. 121. Space is limited.

• SOCIALLY CRAFTY: Join the staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, at 6 p.m. to make Book Bricks. For adults only. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

•“ROCK MAN” AT TMCPL: “The Rock Man”- Mike Manning will share his experiences as a rock hunter and collector at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. He will display his collection of a variety of rocks found all over the world. Participants get to experience sluicing and will screen for fossils, minerals, crystals, and gemstones which they will get to keep. For ages 5 and up. Registration is required and will open July 2 at tmcpl.org or by contacting the library. Space is limited.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Mondays at the Township Building.

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St., will host a quarter auction beginning at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

•ESSENTIAL OILS: Join specialist Kay Copeland for an introduction to the use of essential oils for health and wellness at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Samples will be included. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502 ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BAKE/YARD SALE: A bake sale and yard sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. and enjoy a carry-in at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BRAIN & BALANCE: A Brain and Balance Class will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: The Bradford Library will offer Cardio Drumming for adults from 7-8:00 p.m. Ever wonder what this fitness craze is all about? Wear your comfortable clothes and shoes to exercise in and join us for an introduction class. Equipment provided or you can bring your own. Please call to sign up.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

Civic agendas

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• HAPPY HOUR: Come for Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available for $2 at 6 p.m.

• CAMPFIRE & S’MORES: Teens can come to the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 6 p.m. to sit around campfire talking and sharing stories while enjoying a tasty treat. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

• LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Lunch at the Library at noon. Meet at Brukner Park behind the library. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket; library staff will provide the drinks and activities. All ages are welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ROCK STEADY READERS BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for the annual youth summer book club, Rock Steady Readers. Enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BABY & ME: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. During this six-week summer session, children from birth to age 2 and their caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MUSIC IN NATURE: Pre-k through 1st graders will enjoy a day at Brukner Nature Center learning more about the music in nature. The bus will leave Bradford Public Library at 138 E. Main, at 9:30 a.m. and return at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required. See library staff for information.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• TIE-DYE DAY: Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All other supplies provided by the library. No registration necessary. All ages welcome. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TEENS LIP SING: Teens will Lip Sing and have a Lip Synch Battle at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library, 138 E. Main St. Prizes and pizza will be offered.

•TEEN MOVIE MATINEE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will have a movie matinee at 1 p.m. Come to the library, bring a friend, and enjoy a matinee. Popcorn provided. Z-O-M-B-I-E-S is not rated and 120 minutes long. For Teens only (grades 6-12). No registration is required.

• EUCHRE: Test your skills and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St. for $5 at 7 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

Civic agendas

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet the 3rd Thursday at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• TRIVIA: Test your knowledge and play trivia at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. The fun begins at 7 p.m.

• DISCOVERY NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program 9-11 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41 east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist and explore the world of nature at night. Dress for the weather, with sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. Walk will vary from one-half to 1 mile. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS: A home-cooked meal is waiting for you at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St. Enjoy chicken and Dumplings with sides and dessert. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host Bingo at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 West Cisco Road, Sidney. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host a Lunch and Learn at Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• OVERNIGHTER: What could be more fun than spending a night exploring the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center! Our summer overnight adventure is open to kids entering Kindergarten to 5th grade in the fall. The evening of fun begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 20 and ends on Saturday, July 21 at 9 a.m. Brukner Nature Center has a great diversity of wildlife living in our woodlands, meadows and ponds! These mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians have unique adaptations that help them find, capture, and consume their foods. Come explore the night woods, meet our wildlife ambassadors and discover how these amazing creatures are perfectly suited for nocturnal survival! Fee is $25 for BNC Members or $30 for non-members (payment due at registration – cash or check only). Deadline for registration is Monday, July 16 5 p.m.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will hold a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October. Enjoy a selection of salads, desserts and drinks provided for a small donation. Hot chicken salad also will be available, along with some new dishes. Carry-out available. The church is handicapped-accessible; please use the alley basement entrance.

July 21

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program on July 21 from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KARAOKE: Join Katherine for Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. The music begins at 7 p.m.

• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer marinated pork chops with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated pork chops available upon request.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

July 22

• PUPPET SHOW: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Adventure Puppet Show” on July 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn about nature with Freddy the Frog, Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Ollie Otter and others. Ask the puppets questions and let your imagination take a journey as you discover the natural world. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast cooked to order will be served from 8-11 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. Cost is $7; children 10 and under eat for $3. Open to the public.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. U.S. Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

July 23

• OPEN KITCHEN: The kitchen at the Tipp City American Legion, 377 N. 3rd St., will be open at 6 p.m. Items from the menu will be available at individual prices.

• RIVER FLOAT: For kids entering grades sixth through 12th, Brukner Nature Center will offer a one-day “Wild about Water” river float from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they’re next to the Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property located on Calumet Road. Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. The fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_Vallieu-Melody-4.jpg