Community calendar

Monday

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped-accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEETING: Troy Noon Optimists will hold a business meeting at noon at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

• SALAD BAR: Enjoy a salad bar, or a potato bar with plenty of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m., $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• SPECIAL MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center’s Governing Board will hold a special board meeting to consider personnel matters at 5:15 p.m. at the ESC Central Office, 2000 West Stanfield Road, Troy.

• SLOW ROLL: All riders are invited to join Bike Piqua’s slow roll ride through Candlewood in Piqua at 6 p.m. Meet at Candlewood Blvd. at South Street in Piqua.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• ACTING THROUGH STORIES: Teens (grades 6-12) are invited to the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 1 p.m. for Acting through Stories, where they can learn to tell a story with their voices or movement and explore the art of acting through theatre games and activities. Program may last 90 minutes hours. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. and enjoy a carry-in at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BARBERSHOP SINGING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• BRAIN & BALANCE: A Brain and Balance Class will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• DEBT SEMINAR: A debt elimination seminar will be held at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. The seminar is being presented by Your Financial Future of Miami County. The seminar will teach you how to eliminate all of your debt, including your mortgage, in nine years or less without spending any additional money. This program is for adults and no registration is required.

• TEEN PROGRAM: Troy-Miami County Public Library will host “Acting through Stories” at 1 p.m. How can you tell a story with your voice or with movement? Explore the art of acting through theatre games and activities. For Teens only (grades 6-12). Program may last 90 minutes. No registration is required.

• OUTDOOR MOVIE: Enjoy a movie for the whole family under the stars. Join us at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., Troy for Outdoor Movie Night. Bring a blanket, chairs, and your own snacks. Popcorn and water provided. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will begin at dusk; movie is rated PG and 129 minutes long.

• BE COOL & COLOR:Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon Being Cool while Coloring at 1 p.m. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. Additional sessions scheduled for July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites its members, family and friends to come to our carry in dinner at 6 p.m. please bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware, and paper plates will be furnished. Join us at 6 p.m.

• WORKSHOP: Jeff Nichols and Cartoon Workshop will be at the at the Bradford Public Library, 138 E Main St., from 3-4 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join us at Sno Shack in Troy from noon to 10 p.m. for a refreshing, summer-time treat! No flyer is necessary, just mention you are supporting BNC when you order and 20% of all sales will be donated to our Wildlife Ambassadors.

Wednesday

KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their Committee Meetings and Board Meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• ROCK STEADY READERS BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for the annual youth summer book club, Rock Steady Readers. Enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BABY & ME: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. During this six-week summer session, children from birth to age 2 and their caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HAPPY HOUR: Come for “Happy Hour” 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• PICNIC: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua, will hold its senior picnic and white elephant auction from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• GEOLOGY PROGRAM: Crack open your own geode with Mike Manning, “The Rock Man,” a geologist and retired science teacher with more than 40 years of experience. This program 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library includes a huge variety of rocks, minerals, and fossil displays. No registration necessary. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Lunch at the Library at noon. Meet at Brukner Park behind the library. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket; library staff will provide the drinks and activities. All ages are welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARY KARAOKE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will host library karaoke at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome to come sing your heart out at Library Karaoke Night. No registration is required; call the library at 339-0502 ext. 117 for more information.

• DINNER & EUCHRE: Hot dogs, corn dogs, french fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are individually priced and begin at 6 p.m. Enjoy a few games of Euchre after dinner. Games start at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

Friday

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host Bingo at Genesis Healthcare, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host a Lunch and Learn at Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• SUBS AND SLAW: Meatball subs, cole slaw and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. servings are $7 and begins at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Saturday

• FRIED FISH DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all you can eat fried fish and smelt with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• KARAOKE: Sing, dance, listen to the music with Katherine’s Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., will serve a full breakfast, cooked to order and open to the public from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 adults and $3 children 10 and under.

• ”ANIMAL PARADE” CONCERT: Troy Civic Band, directed by Bill & Kathy McIntosh, presents “Animal Parade”, an outdoor concert featuring animal-themed music at 7:30 p.m. Location is Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm Street (aka N. County Road 25A) in Troy. At 6:30 PM, one hour prior to the concert, children are invited to touch and investigate musical instruments in an instrument petting zoo. Audience members are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the concert. Kona Ice will be on-hand with flavored shaved ice treats for the kids. Contact: 937-335-1178. Free.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2 p.m to – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 15 as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s birdlife! Come enjoy the camaraderie in our third story ‘window on wildlife‘, but be careful because you just might get hooked on the fastest growing hobby in America! All levels of birders welcome! Binoculars available for use.

Saturday-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

July 16

• CHEESE STEAKS: Enjoy a Philly cheese steak sandwich with chips and a pickle for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St.

• ROCK PROGRAM: Mike “The Rock Man” Manning will share his experiences as a rock hunter and collector at 1:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Manning will display his collection of a variety of rocks found all over the world. Participants get to experience sluicing and screening for fossils, minerals, crystals, and gemstones which they will get to keep. For ages 5 and up. Registration required at tmcpl.org or by contacting the library at 339-0502 ext. 121. Space is limited.

• SOCIALLY CRAFTY: Join the staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, at 6 p.m. to make Book Bricks. For adults only. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

July 17

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St., will host a quarter auction beginning at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

•ESSENTIAL OILS: Join specialist Kay Copeland for an introduction to the use of essential oils for health and wellness at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Samples will be included. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502 ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BAKE/YARD SALE: A bake sale and yard sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: The Bradford Library will offer Cardio Drumming for adults from 7-8:00 p.m. Ever wonder what this fitness craze is all about? Wear your comfortable clothes and shoes to exercise in and join us for an introduction class. Equipment provided or you can bring your own. Please call to sign up.

July 18

• HAPPY HOUR: Come for Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available for $2 at 6 p.m.

• CAMPFIRE & S’MORES: Teens can come to the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 6 p.m. to sit around campfire talking and sharing stories while enjoying a tasty treat. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

• MUSIC IN NATURE: Pre-k through 1st graders will enjoy a day at Brukner Nature Center learning more about the music in nature. The bus will leave Bradford Public Library at 138 E. Main, at 9:30 a.m. and return at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required. See library staff for information.

July 19

• TIE-DYE DAY: Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All other supplies provided by the library. No registration necessary. All ages welcome. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• TEENS LIP SING: Teens will Lip Sing and have a Lip Synch Battle at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library, 138 E. Main St. Prizes and pizza will be offered.

• TEEN MOVIE MATINEE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will have a movie matinee at 1 p.m. Come to the library, bring a friend, and enjoy a matinee. Popcorn provided. Z-O-M-B-I-E-S is not rated and 120 minutes long. For Teens only (grades 6-12). No registration is required.

• EUCHRE: Test your skills and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd. St. for $5 at 7 p.m.

