Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloins with toppings and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Come to enjoy at 6 p.m. for $5.

• OPTIMISTS MEETING: Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, at noon. The speaker will be John Weimer, Kettering Health Network, sharing information about the new KHN/Troy Hospital.

• TOUCH A TRUCK: Join the staff at Troy-Miami County Public Library from 9 -11 a.m. for Touch-A-Truck. Stop by the library parking lot to explore and touch vehicles used in the community. Bring a camera for photo opportunities. Suitable for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK CLUB: Visit the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion of “The Tilted World” by Tom Franklin and Beth Ann Fennelly. Pick up a copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• STORYBOOK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Natures Alphabet” program from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Bring your child to the park to read a storybook along the trail. The program is designed to get children outside and connecting with nature while keeping up on their reading skills. Ask the local library about more nature books and the Storybook Trail. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• READING ROCKERS: Come for the story, stay for the adventure on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This nine-week program for third through sixth graders will be held outdoors with participants reading aloud “A World Below,” by Wesley King. The interactive story time includes props, maps, and other items to make the story come alive. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration necessary.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

Tuesday

• TRAVELING SMILES: Traveling Smiles of the Miami County Dental Clinic will be at Piqua Compassion Network, located at 531 W. Ash St., to serve both children and adults without dental insurance or who are under-insured. Call Piqua Compassion Network at (937) 778-8856 to make an appointment.

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Lunch at the Library at noon. Meet at Brukner Park behind the library. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket; library staff will provide the drinks and activities. All ages are welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• EUCHRE: Euchre, with tournament prizes, will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. BP/BG screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. A hot dog lunch will follow.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BEGINNING ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Beginning Archery multi-day class on June 26, 27 and 28 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 St. Rt. 185 north of Covington. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of five and class maximum of 12. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Wednesday

• ROCK STEADY READERS: Join the staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for their annual youth summer book club, Rock Steady Readers, with reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• HAPPY HOUR: Join the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will also be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will hold a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Registered donors 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• ROCK ON!: Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. to be creative and paint a design on a rock or two. All materials provided. For grades 6-12 only. Program may last 1 ½ hours. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TEEN COLOR BLAST: Wear all white clothes (socks, shirts, headband, pants, etc.) to the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill and be prepared to have a blast. This teens-only event is intended to be messy and may result in tie-dyed clothes! No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BRAIN BUILDERS BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for the annual youth summer book club, Brain Builders. Enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts. For children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• BABY & ME: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. During this six-week summer session, children from birth to age 2 and their caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HAND CRAFTS: Games and hand crafts will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Piqua’s special events coordinator Brittany Van Horn will speak. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit the website: www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host guest speaker the Rev. Lauren Allen, pastor of First United Church of Christ, at noon at the Troy County Club.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile: “Rockin’ the Sculptures” from 2-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone in Troy. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, enjoy an activity with a park district naturalist. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Thursday

• TACO SALAD & EUCHRE: Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Take a step back in time at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s “Totally 80s Movie Night.” Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for Prince karaoke, followed by the movie “Purple Rain” at 6 p.m. For adults. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry in at noon at the center.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Friday

• TRAVELING SMILES: Traveling Smiles of the Miami County Dental Clinic will be at Piqua Compassion Network, located at 531 W. Ash St., to serve both children and adults without dental insurance or who are under-insured. Call Piqua Compassion Network at (937) 778-8856 to make an appointment.

• SPA DAY: Sign-ups are due by or before today for the Pamper Me spa day at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. The spa day takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 3. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STEAK DINNER: Enjoy a steak dinner 10-ounce New York strip, grilled to order, with a salad, baked potato, dinner roll and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Open to the public at 6 p.m. for $12.

• PIZZA: It’s Pizza Night at The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Road, Troy, beginning at 6 p.m.

• FRIDAYS ON PROUTY: The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by the country music duo, The Lovers. In 2013, Cole Vosbury became a top five finalist on “The Voice.” Shortly after his run on the hit show with Blake Shelton as his coach, Vosbury teamed up with Dayton native, Amanda June. Now based in Nashville, these singer-songwriters play country, rock, soul, and the blues.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, are $10.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m., with a lunch to follow at 1 p.m.

Saturday

• KARAOKE: Feel like singing? Come share your talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, where karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• PRIME RIB: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post No. 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a prime rib with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-7:30 p.m. or when gone.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Fun for All program entitled “Bugs, Bugs, Bugs” from 4-5 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Bring your elementary age kids and take a hike with a naturalist looking some of the coolest and strangest creatures – Bugs! Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Pre-registration not required but encouraged. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked to order for only $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

July 2

• GRILLED CHICKEN: Grilled chicken sandwiches with chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

July 3

• STORYTIME SESSION: Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for the seven-week Summer Storytime session. Children will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For ages birth to 5 years. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. and enjoy a carry-in at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BRAIN & BALANCE: A Brain and Balance Class will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

July 4

• SLIDERS & HAPPY HOUR: Sliders and Happy Hour will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Happy Hour is from 4-7 p.m. and two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• PARADE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will hold its a annual Independence Day parade, beginning at 9 a.m. — rain or shine — at Hobart Arena. This year’s parade will pay tribute to women who served. Contact Linda Shuman at 339-4338 or lshuman@woh.rr.com if you wish to participate in the parade.

July 5

• BLOOD DRIVE: “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” with a patriotic blood donation during the July 4th holiday week at the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Also, registered donors 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice with an egg roll at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre beings at 7 p.m. for 5 p.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and age. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month, and an additional session is planned for Aug. 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

July 6

• TRAVELING SMILES: Traveling Smiles of the Miami County Dental Clinic will be at Piqua Compassion Network, located at 531 W. Ash St., to serve both children and adults without dental insurance or who are under-insured. Call Piqua Compassion Network at (937) 778-8856 to make an appointment.

• FRIED CHICKEN DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried chicken with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30pm. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host Bingo at Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LUNCHEON: A Premier Health luncheon with speaker will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

July 7

• TENDERLOIN SANDWICH: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30pm

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

July 7-8

• RUMMAGE SALE: The 6th annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface/St. Mary Parishes will hold their 6th annual rummage sale in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Household items, toys, holiday decorations, baked goods, and more. Proceeds benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica.

July 9

• OPTIMISTS MEETING: Troy Noon Optimists will hold a business meeting at noon at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your fun day at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Monday mornings, through July 23, for a different themed craft or activity each week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LIBRARIES ROCK: Stop by on Mondays anytime between 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning June 11 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library and take this opportunity to visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist and learn about the Summer Nature Quest program. Read the books, complete activities and journal pages, and collect gemstone prizes. No registration required. For more information about the Quest Program, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART-RAGEOUS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library in Pleasant Hill on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. this summer for Art-rageous to inspire young artists and creating artwork using unconventional methods and materials. For all ages, activities may get crazy so dress for a mess. No registration required. For more information call the library at 676-2731.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_Vallieu-Melody-16.jpg