Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

Troy Mayor Mike Beamish gets the crowd fired up during a pep rally Thursday evening prior to the Troy vs. Piqua football game in the gymnasium of Troy High School. The two teams will meet for the 135th time tonight at Troy Memorial Stadium. Troy (7-2, 6-1 Miami Valley League Miami Division) and Piqua (5-4, 5-2 MVL Miami) will battle for not only a share of a division title, but also playoff positioning.