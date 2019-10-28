Pet of the Week

Meet Rachel

My name is Rachel and I was left behind at my house. I’m looking for a new loving home that will be forever. I promise to be a good girl and give you lots of love. Please come by the Miami County Animal Shelter and see me soon. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.