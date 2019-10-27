Hometown Halloween events held in Troy

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Cold and rain didn’t scare away trick-or-treaters at the annual Hometown Halloween celebration in downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Approximately 3-400 visitors attended the event, which featured a costume contest and trick-or-treating at local businesses throughout the downtown area.

“I would say at least 300 or 400,” Troy Main Street Executive Director Andrea Keller said. “We plan for usually 6-800, depending on the weather.”

About 40 downtown businesses participated in the event.

Hometown Halloween is sponsored by Troy Main Street and the Troy Noon Optimist Club.

“It’s a joint effort,” Keller said. “The costume contest and parade this morning; that was put on by the Optimists.”

“They’ve done it every year,” Keller said. “I think they’ve done it for about 30 years.”