Provided photo

Caleb Karnehm of Troy competes in the deadlift portion of the Miami County Special Olympics powerlifting dual against Mercer County on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Complete Fitness in Tipp City. Karnehm placed second in bench press, first in deadlift and first in combined weight in his weight class. Other lifters for Miami County included Cooper Brown who placed first in bench press, third in deadlift, and first in combined weight for his weight class. Wyatt Freels placed first in bench press, third in deadlift, and second in combined weight in his weight class; Tristan Yingst took first in bench press, first in deadlift, and first in combined weight in his weight class; and Austin Gosline took first in bench press second in deadlift and second in combined weight in his weight class. The team is preparing for their next meet Jan. 25 at Riverside. For more information about Miami County Special Olympics, a program of the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (also known as Riverside), visit www.riversidedd.org.