Tractor, vehicle collide

PLEASANT HILL — A farm tractor pulling a farm implement collided with a SUV Monday evening, causing unknown injuries.

The accident happened in the 1000 block of Mowry Road, Pleasant Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

CareFlight was put on standby, but eventually canceled.

One of the victims was taken by rescue to an area hospital, however no other information was available about victims as of deadline.

