Pet of the Week

Meet Riley

My name is Riley. My friend Ginger and I were brought into the Miami Countyn Animal Shelter after being found running loose. I’m a bit scared and timid at first, but if given time to warm up, I can show you all sorts of love. If you’d like to visit with me, please stop in or contact the shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.