Troy names royalty

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

Troy High School named its Homecoming king and queen on Friday night at the football game against Stebbins. Ella Furlong was named queen, while Logan C. Rolon-Pawlaczyk was crowned king. The homecoming dance will take place from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Troy High School Fletcher (auxiliary) Gym. The theme of this year’s dance is “Roaring ’20s.”