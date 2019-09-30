THS’s Lehmkuhl named educator of year

TROY — With her wide breadth of knowledge and impressive skill set in the world of mathematics, Jacqui Lehmkuhl could have gone anywhere in life.

But for her, all roads eventually led to Troy High School, where she could share her love of math with students.

“I just know I love Troy and I love math and I love the ‘mathletes’ here,” Lehmkuhl said. “So, anything I can do to promote all three of those is a good thing.”

Lehmkuhl’s unbridled passion for teaching math to her students was rewarded Monday at a school assembly when she was officially named the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Educator of the Year. After her name was announced, she received a standing ovation from more than 1,000 students and staff members in attendance.

“I knew I was nominated back in the spring, but I had no idea it was going to happen today,” Lehmkuhl said. “So, I am surprised.”

Lehmkuhl received her bachelor of science in Education from Wright State University in 1988 and her masters of science in Technology from the University of Dayton in 2001. In 2001, she began her teaching career at Troy High School.

“I teach all kinds of mathletes,” she said. “I teach the students who love the math, have a purpose for math, are going into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields, and then I also teach the reluctant mathletes. They’re the biggest challenge; they bring me so much joy when I get someone who didn’t love math, who didn’t think they could do math, to do math.”

Troy High School principal David Dilbone he couldn’t think of a better teacher to win the award.

“She is an outstanding representative of ‘Team Math’ at Troy High School,” he said. “She is well-deserving and embodies ‘The Trojan Way.’ We are very proud of her and appreciative of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce for placing a high value on the education of the students of Troy.”

Lehmkuhl said she looks forward to coming to Troy High School every day.

“I love being here,” she said. “I live the dream every day.”