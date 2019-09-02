Pet of the Week

Meet Henna

Henna was brought in stray to the Miami County Animal Shelter and was never reclaimed by her owner. She is about 2-3 years old. Henna is a very friendly and energetic girl. She is just craving attention and affection. Henna comes out of her kennel eager to greet everyone in the building. She is a large girl who doesn’t appear to have had an owner who invested any time into training her with appropriate behavior, especially for a dog her size. Please understand that she is a sweet girl, just unaware that her bouncing and overly lovable behavior doesn’t go over well with potential adopters. She has so much potential though. Staff has no doubt that Henna will excel with obedience training as she is so eager to please. If you are looking for a challenge with great reward, please consider Henna. You could change her life and we are sure that she would change yours. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.