Downtown building catches fire

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@aimmediadmidwest.com

TROY — The space at 2 E. Main St. being transformed into the new Haren’s Market, caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons, a passerby noticed the fire in the southeast quadrant of the building around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday and called 911. She also began honking her horn to awaken residents in the area, he said.

Simmons said police made it to the scene first, attempting to put the fire out with an extinguisher through a window that was found broken. Fire crews then took over and extinguished the fire quickly, Simmons said. He said the fire was contained to one area of the building.

Simmons said the building, still under construction, has a lot of construction materials inside, along with some of the void space not being completely closed, and the floors were in the process of being sanded. All of these factors could have made for a worse situation had the fire had more time, Simmons said. He estimates the damage at around $5,000, much of that windows that were damaged, he said.

“It could have been much, much worse if not for that passerby,” Simmons said. “Our guys did a very good job of getting the fire out, too. If 10 more minutes would have elapsed, it would have been a different story.”

The expanded meat market location, owned by Connor Haren, is set to open in several weeks. Haren’s Market is currently located at the corner of Drury Lane and Garfield Avenue in Troy.

Simmons said the fire remains under investigation and there are some video feeds in the area the fire department is working to obtain.

“We know where it started, so now were just trying to find what my have caused this,” Simmons said.

The fire department was on the scene for 2-2 1/2 hours, Simmons said, as firefighters got squeegees and mops and cleaned water up on the floors due to them being in the process of being sanded so that no further damage would occur.

Provided photo Fire crews begin to pack up their gear after fighting a fire at 2 E. Main St., Troy, the site of the new Haren's Market that is set to open in the coming weeks.