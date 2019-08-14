Golden Anniversary Couples

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Couples from Miami County came together on Wednesday for the Miami County Fair’s annual Golden Anniversary photo. Couples who have been married more than 50 years and reside in Miami County were eligible to sit for the photo. Participants include, Row 1, from left: Bob and Carol Battson of Tipp City, 50; Bill and Linda Garlow of Troy, 52; Larry and Connie Ganger of Potsdam, 50; Richard and Judy Geiger of Tipp City, 51; Judy and Bud Hornbeck of Piqua, 53; Marcia and Hank Shuman of Piqua, 53; Tom and Lynn Scott of Lakeview, 55; Al and Linda Thobe of Piqua, 55; and Andrew and Carolyn Edgerly of West Milton, 56. Row 2, Bob and Norma Karnehm of Conover, 63; Wayne and Kathy Ingle of Covington, 53; Bill and Dolores Shively of Fletcher, 66; Bob and Joan Fosnight of Covington, 66; Susan and Clarence Smith of Piqua, 56; John and Susan Davis of Pleasant Hill, 51; Norman and Virginia Wolfe of Troy, 60; Carl and Lois Reck of Covington, 64; Doris and Ondalee Bearly of Piqua, 69; Harold and Alyce Alexander of Troy, 60; Ron and Diane Farrenkopf of Troy, 65; Dick and Bev Hines of Troy, 51; Jim and Shirley Williams of Casstown, 65; Ron and Peg Suerdieck of Tipp City, 56; Joe and Judy Roush of Troy, 59; Garry and Peggy Sue Myers of Laura, 55; Harold and Minnie Stove of Covington, 59; and Max and Carol Current of Troy, 57. Row 3: Bill and Sally Strehig of Troy, 63; Nancy and Marion Cromes of Pleasant Hill, 62; Roger and Judy Fetters of Laura, 64; Tom and Nancy Zeigler of Troy, 56; Ralph and Diana Parke of Troy, 50; Sterkel and Arlene Coyne of Piqua, 61; Tom and Dolores Karns of West Milton, 68; Albert and Mary Frantom of Tipp City, 63; Michael and Brenda Gustin of Fletcher, 54; Jim and Arlene Snider of Piqua, 62; Ray and Lillian Holmes of Troy, 67; Nelson and Joanne Swinehart of Troy, 62; Jolene and Lynn Shellenberger of Pleasant Hill, 55; Emil and Glenna Renner of Pleasant Hill, 59; Tom and Claudia Rogers of Tipp City, 52; and Lavonne and Jim Wren of Troy, 54. Row 4: Duane and Phyllis Rapp of Covington, 63; Gene and Elaine Kraus of Troy, 50; Curt and Bev Beckner of Troy, 59; Ann and Dave Moore of Fletcher, 50; Gayle and Dick Hawkins of Troy, 53; Albert and Judy Gross of Casstown, 50; Fred and Rita Stahl of Piqua, 64; Les and Sharon Trittschuh of West Milton, 50; David and Debbie Dempsey of Troy, 51; Steve and Sharon Root of Covington, 50; and Bob and Pat Hornberger of Troy, 51. Row 5: Tom and Jane Warner of West Milton, 56; Gary and Cindy Ryman of Troy, 51; Steve and Jammie Detrick of Troy, 52; Homer and Sheila Baldwin of New Carlisle, 54; and Mel and Pat Cooper of Piqua, 51. Row 6: Harold and Jean Melvin of Troy, 69; Chester and Carolyn Con of Troy, 55; Marvin and Suzanne Reid of Piqua, 50; Rodney and Durinda Geiger of New Carlisle, 53; Garry and Anita Brown of Troy, 52; Klarinda and Steve King of Piqua, 52; Sena and Richard Alberts of Piqua, 52; and Rodger and Connie Niday of Piqua, 56.