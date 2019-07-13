Wapakoneta overflowing with Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations

This week, The Lima News looks at Neil Armstrong’s impact on the region. Keep up with the series online at LimaOhio.com/tag/onegiantleap .

WAPAKONETA — The entire city of Wapakoneta is coming together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Events will take place at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum, Auglaize County Fairgrounds, Wapakoneta Performing Arts Center, YMCA, parks and downtown.

July 13

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interactive educational activities, Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

• 5 p.m. to midnight Escape the Moon by Escape Wapak, Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Pre-sale tickets only.

• 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Hot Air Balloon Rally, Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

• 3 to 5 p.m. WBGU Documentary Premiere screening, Wapakoneta High School Performing Arts Center.

July 14

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Statue dedication, STEM Inspiration Center ribbon cutting and open house, Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

• 3 p.m. 50th Anniversary Parade, Auglaize County Fairgrounds to downtown Wapakoneta.

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Community picnic and Sounds of Summer concert, Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

July 15

• noon to 9 p.m. ’60s Day at the Wapakoneta Waterpark.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Wapakoneta by Moonlight. Themed live music, dining, local flashlight tours and luminaria in historic downtown.

July 16

• 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Launch Day, Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Model rocket workshops and launches.

• 5 p.m. to midnight Escape the Moon, Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Tickets $55 per person at escapewapak.com for lunar-themed escape room.

• 6 p.m. Back to the ’60s Dinner, St. Paul Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. Enjoy ’60s recipes at the Armstrong family church. Reservations required at 419-738-2215. First Man reenactor Chris Hart to follow.

• 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Miss Summer Moon Festival Scholarship Pageant, Wapakoneta Performing Arts Center.

July 17

• 4 to 11 p.m. Summer Moon Festival food vendors, beer garden, games and attractions, downtown Wapakoneta. Main stage entertainment: One Small Step 5 p.m., T102 Country Star Playoffs 7-10 p.m., Beer Stein Holding Contest 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.

• 5:30 to 8 p.m. XPogo Stunt Show, Perry Street.

July 18

• 4 to 11 p.m. Summer Moon Festival food vendors, beer garden, games and attractions, downtown Wapakoneta. Main stage entertainment: Beer Barrel Boys 4 p.m., Beer Stein Holding Contest 6:30, 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., Nashville Crush 7 p.m.

• 7 p.m. Bed races, Perry Street. Registration required.

July 19

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. NASA exhibits and activities, face painting, inflatables, astronaut meet and greets, Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

• 2 to 11 p.m. Summer Moon Festival food vendors, beer garden, games and attractions, downtown Wapakoneta. Main stage entertainment:Will Freed Band 2:30 p.m., New Outlook 4 p.m., The Staples 5 p.m., Will Freed Band 7 p.m. Beer Stein Holding Contest 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Tobi Lee and Mustang Sally 9 p.m. Cornhole tournament 6 p.m., world’s largest MoonPie 7:30 p.m.

July 20

• 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Run to the Moon, Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

• 8 a.m. Fishing derby at Heritage Park, Wapakoneta. Registration required.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. RC Fest, Perry Street, Wapakoneta.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. NASA exhibits and activities, face painting, inflatables, astronaut meet and greets, Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

• 11 a.m. to midnight Summer Moon Festival food vendors, beer garden, games and attractions, downtown Wapakoneta. Main stage entertainment: Lauren Schroeder 11:30 a.m., Chase Cummings 1 p.m., Fleetwood 2 the Max 3 p.m., Haywired 5 p.m., Beer Stein Holding Contest 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Another Round 9 p.m.

• 12:30 p.m. Paddle Battle, Heritage Park, Wapakoneta. Registration required.

• 3 to 9 p.m. Buckeye Antique Tractor Show, downtown Wapakoneta.

• 6 to 7:45 p.m. Astronaut dinner, Armstrong Air and Space Museum by reservation.

• 6:30 p.m. Wiener Dog Races, Perry Street, Wapakoneta. Registration required.

• 7:30 p.m. Big Wheel Races, Perry Street, Wapakoneta. Registration required.

• 10:56 p.m. Neil Armstrong’s First Step on the Moon Celebration. Countdown 10 to 11 p.m.

July 21

• 8 to 11 a.m. Bike tour, Wapakoneta YMCA. Registration required.

• 9 a.m. Sand volleyball tournament, American Legion, Wapakoneta. Registration required.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. NASA exhibits and activities, face painting, inflatables, astronaut spouse panel, Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

• 5:30 to 8 p.m. Lima Area Concert Band, Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

By Tara Jones tjones@aimmediamidwest.com

