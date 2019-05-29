Misirian promoted within police deparment

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Joel A. Misirian was promoted to the rank of sergeant with the Troy Police Department on May 19.

He is a 1998 graduate of Cedarville University with a bachelor of arts degree in Criminal Justice and a 2014 graduate of the American Military University with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Sgt. Misirian first served four and a half years for the New Berlin, Wisconsin Police Department starting in January 2000.

Sgt. Misirian began his career with the Troy Police Department on July 28, 2004.

As a member of the Troy Police Department, he serves as a fieldtraining officer, evidence technician, and assists with multiple community meetings and events.

Sgt. Misirian is a police instructor teaching various academy courses at Edison State Community College, Clark State Community College, and Greene County Career Center. Sgt. Misirian is also an adjunct professor of Criminal Law at Cedarville University.

He and his wife Shari have four children.

Melanie Yingst | Miami Valley Today Joel A. Misirian is pinned by his wife Shari during his promotion ceremony on May 21. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/05/web1_Misirian.jpg Melanie Yingst | Miami Valley Today Joel A. Misirian is pinned by his wife Shari during his promotion ceremony on May 21.