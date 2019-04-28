Pet of the Week

Meet Marci

My name is Marci, I’m currently at the Miami County Animal Shelter, and I’m looking for a forever home. I will need an experienced dog owner. When I first came in I was very scared and did not want anyone around me. The shelter staff has worked with me and I now like being petted. I will probably do best in a home where I’m the only dog and no kids. Please stop in and visit me soon. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.