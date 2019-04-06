Pet of the Week

Meet Storm

My name is Storm and I was found out wondering around and brought to the Miami County Animal Shelter. Storm needs a loving forever home with lots of room to play. He’d probably need a large yard that is fenced in. He likes to go for walks and play. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.