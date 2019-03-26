School on the Rock does ‘Fiddler’

VANDALIA — The northern Miami Valley is invited to celebrate matchmaking, weddings, and Jewish traditions in School on the Rock’s new spring production, “Fiddler on the Roof,” set to premiere in the Hangar at First Light Church in Vandalia.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m., as well as Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m.

“Fiddler on the Roof” chronicles the tale of Tevye, the father of five daughters, and his attempts to maintain his religious and cultural traditions as outside influences begin to encroach upon his family’s lives.

According to co-director Lisa Caupp, the show was chosen this year due to its high volume of ensemble numbers.

“In a lot of other productions, you have to audition to be in the show, but in our group, if you want to do it, you do it,” Caupp said. “We like to do musicals where everybody is onstage as much as possible, and ‘Fiddler’ has a lot of chorus scenes. Every kid gets to be super involved.”

“In ‘Fiddler,’ they’re a Jewish community, and it’s a lot about their faith, their family, and their traditions. The whole community really takes care of each other and watch out for each other.”

“The thing I like most about it is it gets everyone the opportunity to do something different,” said senior Olivia Early, who portrays Tevye’s oldest daughter, Tzeitel. “This gives us a lot of opportunity to act through deep scenes.”

“Compared to our other shows, this is a little more toned down,” said Stephen Mattingly, who portrays Motel the tailor. “Last year, every scene was a song, basically, and this year there’s a lot more talking, and involves more acting.”

“It’s a great group of students, and it’s like a family here,” said senior Aedan Kennedy, who portrays Tevye. “We all care about each other, and act well together, and everything always comes together. Everyone puts in a hundred percent, and it always makes for a great show.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Naomi Adams as Naomi, Priscilla Adams as Priscilla, Kylie Aldridge as Frumah Sarah, Nathan Burton as Lazar, Megan Caupp as Hodel, Noah Caupp as Perchik, Ty Caupp as Fyedka, Lauren Christenson as Yussel, Matthew Christenson as Priest, Madison Coate as Bielke, Cameron Daniel as Sasha, Casey Daniel as Casey, Isaiah Early as Salesman, Olivia Early as Tzeitel, Selah Early as Sphrintze, Gabe Harju as Avram, Lily Harju as Yente, Aedan Kennedy as Tevye, Courtney Marker as Golde, Beth Mattingly as Fiddler, Stephen Mattingly as Motel, Elijah Maxwell as First Man, Leah McFadden as Leah, Parker McKee as Rabbi, Megan Murphy as Grandma, Carter Newhouse as Innkeeper/Nahum, Logan Newhouse as Second Man, Bethany Scott as Shaindel, Hallie Starry as Chava, Bennett Welborn as Constable, and Logan Wolf as Mendel.

The villager/Russian chorus includes, alphabetically, Caleb Adams, Naomi Adams, Priscilla Adams, Emily Aldridge, Kylie Aldridge, Alexa Bayer, Ian Bayer, Nathan Burton, Lauren Christenson, Matthew Christenson, Cameron Daniel, Casey Daniel, Isaiah Early, Caroline Harju, Gabe Harju, Elizabeth Hill, Kelsie Marker, Beth Mattingly, Katie Mattingly, Elijah Maxwell, Leah McFadden, Parker McKee, Gretchen Murphy, Megan Murphy, Carter Newhouse, Logan Newhouse, Bethany Scott, Ethan Simpson, Autumn Wackler, Bennett Welborn, Johanna Welborn, and Logan Wolf.

Tickets are $8 presale and $10 at the door. The cast and crew request that all attendants arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the performance.

School on the Rock is a co-op homeschooling program centered around Christian-based values and family-oriented education.

For more information, find School on the Rock on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Golde, played by Courtney Marker, chastises a praying Tevye, played by Aedan Kennedy, in “Fiddler on the Roof,” a new production from School on the Rock. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_Fiddler2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Golde, played by Courtney Marker, chastises a praying Tevye, played by Aedan Kennedy, in “Fiddler on the Roof,” a new production from School on the Rock. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest A chorus of villagers sing of glorious traditions in “Fiddler on the Roof,” a new production from School on the Rock. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_Fiddler1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest A chorus of villagers sing of glorious traditions in “Fiddler on the Roof,” a new production from School on the Rock. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Hallie Starry as Chava, Madison Coate as Bielke, Olivia Early as Tzeitel, Selah Early as Sphrintze, and Megan Caupp as Hodel dream of their perfect match in “Fiddler on the Roof,” a new production from School on the Rock. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_Fiddler4.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Hallie Starry as Chava, Madison Coate as Bielke, Olivia Early as Tzeitel, Selah Early as Sphrintze, and Megan Caupp as Hodel dream of their perfect match in “Fiddler on the Roof,” a new production from School on the Rock. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Tzeitel, played by Olivia Early, speaks privately with Motel, played by Stephen Mattingly, in “Fiddler on the Roof,” a new production from School on the Rock. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_Fiddler3.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Tzeitel, played by Olivia Early, speaks privately with Motel, played by Stephen Mattingly, in “Fiddler on the Roof,” a new production from School on the Rock.

Spring production to open Thursday