Fun with flapjacks

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Marjorie and Evelyn Stilwell, of Piqua, enjoy breakfast together during the second annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Day and Flapjack 5K on Saturday at Upper Valley Career Center. The breakfast was open to the public, with all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and applesauce available. Race participants were offered a free breakfast upon registration. All proceeds benefitted the youth of Piqua.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Jack and Bella Warner, 7 and 5, of Piqua chow down during the second annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Day and Flapjack 5K on Saturday at Upper Valley Career Center. The breakfast was open to the public, with all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and applesauce available. Race participants were offered a free breakfast upon registration. All proceeds benefitted the youth of Piqua.