A night of family fitness

PIQUA — Students in grades K-3 were invited to come out with their families for Springcreek Primary’s first-ever “Family Fitness Night” on Thursday.

The event featured various activities throughout the grounds that promoted fitness, such as “Kids Active” sessions with representatives from the YMCA, cardio drumming sessions with representatives from Bounce Back Studios, and family yoga sessions with representatives from Balance Yoga.

Other activities included fitness bingo, speed stack tournaments, hula hoop challenges, and dance and human knot areas.

“Our wellness committee wanted to do something where we promoted not just wellness for kids, but for their families, too,” said physical education instructor Jennifer Huelskamp. “It kind of evolved from different activities, like having local youth sports and different vendors here to promote the activities they have here in the community.”

Vendors present in the commons during “Family Fitness Night” included representatives from Balance Yoga, Bounce Back Studio, YMCA, Apex, Tecumseh, Can’t Stop Running Co., Troy Kids Triathlon, and various opportunities for sports registration, such as youth soccer, football, and cheerleading.

With approximately 150 participants responding to the event’s RSVP, Huelskamp felt confident that the event was something the committee would like to reprise in the future.

“Our turnout tonight is amazing, and we’d love to make it an annual thing this time of year when a lot of the local programs are getting ready to kick-start their registration,” Huelskamp said. “This’ll help them promote their programs. We just want to encourage our kids to take little baby steps toward better health and wellness, and hopefully they come back again next year and invite more people.”

For more information on school events, visit www.piqua.org.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Nick and Dana Johnston, and Jocelyn and Luke Thoma drum in rhythm to the music during “Family Fitness Night” on Thursday at Springcreek Primary. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_FamilyFitness1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest From left, Nick and Dana Johnston, and Jocelyn and Luke Thoma drum in rhythm to the music during “Family Fitness Night” on Thursday at Springcreek Primary. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest YMCA health and wellness director Heather Sever leads various students in stretching exercises during “Family Fitness Night” on Thursday at Springcreek Primary. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_FamilyFitness3.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest YMCA health and wellness director Heather Sever leads various students in stretching exercises during “Family Fitness Night” on Thursday at Springcreek Primary. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest In front, Eli and Tim Goetze, and in back, Landry and Mandy Hinkle, participate in cardio drumming during “Family Fitness Night” on Thursday at Springcreek Primary. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_FamilyFitness2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest In front, Eli and Tim Goetze, and in back, Landry and Mandy Hinkle, participate in cardio drumming during “Family Fitness Night” on Thursday at Springcreek Primary.

