Troy rehab center under new ownership

TROY — Crown Healthcare Group has acquired Troy Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, located at 512 Crescent Drive.

The acquisition became official on Friday, Feb. 1, and comes in conjunction with three other acquisitions by Crown Healthcare Group, including Villa Springfield, Wright Rehabilitation Center in Fairborn, and Versailles Rehab and Health Care Center.

“The entire Crown organization is really excited to be part of the community,” said Crown Executive Director Kevin Wolfe. “We’re excited to be engaged with the community and participate in civil leadership. We’re looking forward to making a positive impact on the quality of nursing and rehab for senior citizens in the Miami County area.”

The center, which provides both inpatient and outpatient care, currently houses 155 beds and employs approximately 150 people. Wolfe expressed that a priority in staffing for the organization is continuity of care.

“One of our goals for the center is to keep our staff maximized with local talent to eliminate the need to ever use staffing agencies,” Wolfe said. “In the business, continuity of care is a big deal, and it’s essential for ongoing residents in a rehab center.”

The center will undergo minor updates and renovations, most notably a new food menu, which was first implemented at Wright Rehab in Fairborn, and ongoing promotion of the facility’s memory care unit.

“The memory care unit will be getting a face lift in the way of a Montessori activities program that will be implemented in the next 30-60 days,” Wolfe said. “It’s really going to provide the type of comfort and stimulation that seniors with dementia need.”

The facility will be increasing its activities staff with the implementation of the program, and according to Wolfe, the center will also be increasing its outreach to the community for activity planning.

“We hope to challenge people throughout the area to engage with us,” Wolfe said. “We’re service-oriented and all about stewardship, so my hope is to recruit youth groups from churches to come in and volunteer. It’s good for them and it’s good for our seniors. Whether it’s a high school band coming in to perform or an elementary school who wants to put on a play, the seniors always just love it.”

Crown Healthcare is a family-owned company with the mission to provide excellence in short- and long-term skilled nursing services and a better quality of life to residents in the community.

For more information, visit www.cncgrp.com and www.troyhealthandrehab.com.

